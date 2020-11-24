Groupon to Participate in the Credit Suisse 24th Annual Technology Conference

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPN) announced that Aaron Cooper, Interim Chief Executive Officer, and Melissa Thomas, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in Credit Suisse 24th Annual Technology Conference on Tuesday, December 1, 2020. Aaron Cooper will participate in a virtual fireside chat at 10:50 a.m. ET. A live webcast will be available on the company's investor relations website through the following link and a replay of the event will be available at investor.groupon.com.

About Groupon

