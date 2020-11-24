AI-Powered CV19 CheckUp Has the Potential to Save Thousands of Lives by Assessing Personal COVID Risks

SUNNYSIDE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BellAge, Inc. today announced the nationwide launch of CV19 CheckUp, a system that evaluates an individual’s COVID-19 risk levels and provides personalized recommendations to reduce those risks. Free, confidential, and easy to use, the system was designed for all Americans with special emphasis on 92 million people identified as high risk, including 51 million over the age of 65. A national coalition has joined BellAge to encourage everyone to use CV19 CheckUp (www.cv19checkup.org) and to help spread the word and save thousands of lives.

More than 27,000 people in New York, Florida, and St. Louis have used CV19 CheckUp to learn how their age, health, living situation, and behaviors affect their risks of catching and spreading the virus. The system arms them with the knowledge needed to make informed decisions about how to protect themselves and their families.

“CV19 CheckUp can save lives,” said Jim Firman, Chief Innovation Officer for BellAge. “ It was created to fill an urgent public need for accurate, hyper-personalized information about how to stay safe and healthy during the pandemic.” Firman added, “ I urge every American to use the system and insist that their family members and friends use it as well. It’s free, it’s easy, and it will help our nation prevail over the coronavirus.”

The assessment is simple and fast. Most people can complete CV19 CheckUp in just five to ten minutes on any electronic device. A report customized to the unique circumstances and needs of each user is immediately provided. For example, a 78-year-old man with several chronic health conditions who lives in an area where virus transmission rates are high will receive a report far different from the one seen by a 29-year-old healthy woman living by herself who frequently interacts socially with friends and colleagues.

The hyper-personalized aspect of CV19 CheckUp makes it a valuable and actionable resource, far different from other tools that offer only generalized results.

CV19 CheckUp requires people to complete a short, confidential questionnaire. The system’s algorithms are driven by science and data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO). The report generated upon completion of the questionnaire answers questions such as:

How likely am I to get COVID-19 or spread it to others?

If I get COVID-19, how severe would it likely be?

What steps can I take to reduce my risks of getting COVID-19?

Where can I find help to ensure my needs are met during the pandemic?

To ensure maximum utilization of CV19 CheckUp, Firman, former CEO of the National Council on Aging, has mobilized a coalition called the CV19 Educate America Campaign. Catholic Charities USA, Meals on Wheels America, Mental Health America, Generations United, National Alliance for Hispanic Health, The Jewish Federations of North America, and the American Autoimmune Related Diseases Association are among the first to join the campaign. These organizations have constituents at high risk for COVID-19 and believe CV19 CheckUp will provide critical insights to help them safely navigate the pandemic.

E. Lorraine Bell, RN, JD, MPH – Chief Officer, Population Health, Catholic Charities USA, said, “ CV19 CheckUp provides an easy way for individuals to learn about their risk levels and receive specific steps to lower the risks for contracting and spreading this deadly virus. Catholic Charities USA encourages everyone to use CV19 CheckUp and share the tool with their family and friends.”

“ The pandemic is affecting the health and mental health of the nation deeply, and millions of people are looking for information and help,” said Paul Gionfriddo, President and CEO, Mental Health America. “ At Mental Health America, we’re proud to be CV19 Checkup partners. Taking CV19 Checkup is a quick and effective way to learn more about – and get connected to – the resources that can make a difference for everyone.”

To experience CV19 CheckUp, visit www.cv19checkup.org.

About BellAge, Inc.

BellAge, Inc. is a public benefit company founded in April 2020 by nationally recognized leaders in aging, public health, technology, and artificial intelligence. The company’s mission is to help millions of older adults across the world age better through decision-support systems that use artificial intelligence and emerging technologies. BellAge’s first expert system, CV19 CheckUp, was developed to provide hyper-personalized assistance by educating and informing millions of people, one by one, about their risk levels associated with COVID-19 and how to mitigate those risks. More information is at www.bellage.org.