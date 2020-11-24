Latino Community Foundation puts Hope Back into Thanksgiving; Announces $2M in Relief Grants Amid COVID-19 Surge

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As Thanksgiving nears, Latino Community Foundation (LCF) is investing another $2 million in funds for 43 Latino-led organizations across California working on the frontlines of COVID-19 and wildfire relief. These grants represent the latest round of investments from two critical funds: Love Not Fear, established in March 2020 to meet the needs of Latinos disproportionately affected by the pandemic, and the Wildfire Relief Fund that was re-launched for families displaced by the devastating wildfires across California.

“This year has brought one crisis after another for Latinos in California - a global health crisis, economic recession, raging wildfires, and high levels of toxic stress. Together, we are facing each challenge with love, not fear,” said Masha Chernyak, LCF, Vice President of Programs. “Latinos make up 92% of farmworkers in California. They have labored in the fields through the pandemic and wildfire smoke to make sure we have food on our tables. Now it’s our turn to make sure they have food on theirs— especially during Thanksgiving and upcoming Holiday season.”

Funded organizations span the breadth and depth of California, but all are trusted nonprofits in their local Latino communities. Approximately 50% of the funds are being used to provide direct cash assistance to Californians left out of other relief efforts - including farmworkers, undocumented families, and elderly Latinos. The remainder of the funds will be used to build nonprofit capacity, and expand access to digital literacy and culturally grounded mental health and healing.

This round of grants comes during a new surge in COVID cases and increased levels of homelessness in California. While Latinos make up 39% of the state’s population, they make-up 59.7 percent of COVID-19 cases and 48.5 percent of deaths. The majority of essential workers are Latinos.

“Government has failed to respond quickly and efficiently to the pandemic. Our grassroots nonprofits have stepped in to do the work. We will not leave our farmworker families behind in times of greatest need. We have a growing homelessness crisis,” said Hernan Hernandez, Executive Director of the California Farmworker Foundation based in Kern County. “Most farmworker families cannot survive on one household income in California. These funds will help us provide critical rental assistance to those at risk of being homeless. We must do better.”

To contribute or to learn more about the Love Not Fear Fund and Wildfire Fund, please visit: https://latinocf.org/covid/ and https://latinocf.org/norcal-wildfire-relief-fund/. Also, contact Masha V. Chernyak, LCF, Vice President of Programs to speak with Latino leaders across California on the frontlines.

About Latino Community Foundation: The Latino Community Foundation is on a mission to unleash the civic and economic power of Latinos in California. LCF has the largest network of Latino philanthropists in the country and has invested more than $10 million to build grassroots civic and political power for Latinos in the state. It is the only statewide foundation solely focused on investing in Latino youth and families in California. For more info, please visit: www.latinocf.org.

Organizations receiving LCF grants, by phases, region & county

Phase I: To support farmworker families with direct cash assistance, rental support, digital literacy training, and access to mental health and wellness services.

1. California Farmworker Foundation | Kern County

2. Center for Farmworker Families | Central Coast

3. The Latino Commission | Tulare County

4. Lideres Campesinas | Central Valley

5. Western Service Workers Association | Sacramento

6. Youth Alliance | San Benito County

7. Time for a Change Foundation | Inland Empire

8. Campesinos Unidos | Imperial County

9. Comite Civico del Valle | Imperial County

10. Mixteco/Indígena Community Organizing Project | Ventura County

11. Vision y Compromiso | Central Valley

12. PIQE | Fresno

13. National Compadres Network | Statewide

14. ExpresArte Wellness Collective | Tulare

15. Fresno Barrios Unidos | Fresno

16. El Sol Collective | Sacramento

17. Brown Issues | Statewide

18. School of Arts and Culture at MPH | San Jose

19. Urbanist Arts Collective | Central Valley

Phase II: To strengthen organizational capacity for anchor organizations as well as organizations that are providing access to expanded EITC benefits, emergency resources, and community support.

20. Education and Leadership Foundation | Central Valley

21. CHIRLA | Los Angeles

22. CBDIO | Central Valley

23. Immigrant Defense Advocates | Statewide

24. TODEC Legal Center | Riverside County

25. Community Center for Arts and Technology (CCAT) | Fresno

26. Faith in the Valley | Central Valley

27. Kitchen Table Advisors | Central Coast

28. Homeboy Industries | Los Angeles

Statewide Wildfire Relief Fund

Total Grants for this round: $2,095,000 for 43 nonprofits.