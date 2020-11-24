Symvivo Corporation Announces Research Collaboration With Janssen

BURNABY, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Symvivo Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing a proprietary bacTRL™ gene delivery platform, announced today that it has entered into a research collaboration with Janssen Biotech, Inc. (Janssen), one of the Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson. Under the terms of the agreement, Janssen will have the exclusive option to research, develop and commercialize novel biological therapeutic candidates based on Symvivo’s bacTRL™ platform technology. The agreement was facilitated by Johnson & Johnson Innovation.

“ We are gratified to be collaborating with Janssen on this important research,” said Lloyd Mackenzie, President and Chief Operating Officer at Symvivo. “ This agreement continues to expand novel applications for the bacTRL™ platform.”

About Symvivo

Symvivo is a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing a proprietary platform for the site-specific delivery of genes for the treatment and prevention of life-threatening diseases. Symvivo’s bacTRL™ platform technology delivers plasmid DNA, both orally and through IV application, that enables a patient’s own cells to produce therapeutic proteins. Symvivo is advancing therapeutics in the area of oral DNA vaccines, oncology (NCT04025307), immunology and protein therapy. Symvivo is headquartered in Burnaby, British Columbia. For more information, visit www.symvivo.com.