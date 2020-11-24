Total Selects Nutanix to Power Digital Transformation

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX), a leader in hybrid and multicloud computing, announced today that Total, one of the largest energy producers in the world, has implemented Nutanix solutions, including Nutanix’s hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) software, AHV, Files, Flow, Prism, and Xi Frame to develop a unified IT environment supporting the majority of their global operations. Total selected Nutanix to deliver the reliability and performance its users expect, while ensuring the necessary flexibility for the company to adapt to the fast-changing oil and gas industry. Additionally, the company selected Nutanix to support its goal of dramatically minimizing its datacenter footprint as part of its environmental initiatives to reduce greenhouse emissions.

One of the largest energy producers in the world, Total S.A. is a French multinational company whose businesses cover the entire oil and gas supply chain. Its global operations encompass everything from crude oil and natural gas exploration and production, to power generation, transportation, refining, petroleum product marketing, and international crude oil and product trading.

To power its global, distributed operations, Total needed an IT environment that could support its 7,000 applications across the organization, as well as to help increase the reliability and flexibility of their IT infrastructure. In addition, Total also needed a solution that would help them modernize their siloed datacenter and provide a consistent platform and management for all the company’s sites, regardless of the size of each site.

“Over the past few years, we have standardized the majority of our IT infrastructure on Nutanix and have migrated our operations to several clusters throughout North America,” said Guillaume Brocard, Senior Operations Advisor at Total. “These 11 clusters are 100 percent Nutanix, with no other on-premises infrastructure. Standardizing on Nutanix has enabled us to dramatically reduce our total cost of ownership, while helping us make our operations more efficient.”

Nutanix solutions help enable Total to streamline administration and enhance automations, including maintenance, as well as optimize costs. Nutanix solutions also contribute to providing the reliability and performance required to maintain its business leadership in the challenging energy production space, as any loss of services could have significant repercussions. With Nutanix software powering its IT infrastructure in North America, Total has experienced no loss of services for its affiliates in the past three years.

In addition to streamlining operations and increasing reliability, Nutanix solutions help enable Total to quickly deploy resources to keep up with their growing needs. The ability to quickly scale, as well as roll in and roll out resources as needed, is an important aspect for Total as it navigates a changing landscape with ever-evolving IT needs. The Nutanix software-defined infrastructure solution enables this flexibility while also providing built-in data protection and one-click security upgrades to help maintain the security and integrity of sensitive industry data.

“With over 7,000 applications across their global organization, Total needed an IT infrastructure that could consistently deliver high performance globally,” said Andrew Brinded, Vice President & General Manager EMEA Sales at Nutanix. “With Nutanix, Total has the peace of mind of knowing they have a reliable infrastructure that can easily scale to meet the growing needs of the industry.”

With a wide variety of Nutanix solutions supporting key infrastructure operations, Total now has an extensible foundation that can bring new efficiencies to their operations. Over the next three years, Total plans to continue ramping up its Nutanix environment to enable additional sites and services, optimizing costs using Nutanix solutions together with other technologies.

More information on how Total is implementing Nutanix solutions is available here.

