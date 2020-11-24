ChargePoint and Volvo Cars Team Up to Offer Charging Solutions for US and Canadian Drivers

CAMPBELL, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ChargePoint, one of the world’s largest electric vehicle (EV) charging networks, and Volvo Car USA LLC are working to make the charging experience seamless for drivers of Volvo Cars’ Recharge models and provide support for its retail network. The announcement comes just ahead of the launch of the Volvo XC40 Recharge pure electric SUV across North America.

ChargePoint will support Volvo Cars retail networks across the United States and Canada and provide opportunities for Volvo Car drivers to buy the ChargePoint Home Flex home charger, adding to the convenience of charging at home. Volvo Cars’ drivers will also be able to take advantage of one of North America’s largest EV charging networks with access to most of ChargePoint’s more than 115,000 places to charge and thousands of additional charging spots publicly available through roaming agreements throughout the region.

“The transition to electric mobility is inevitable and the introduction of exciting new EV models like the all-new XC40 Recharge is another example of the shift already underway around the world,” said Michael Hughes, Chief Revenue Officer, ChargePoint. “ChargePoint’s collaboration with Volvo Cars in the United States and Canada will provide a platform for EV charging across public, residential, and retail locations in the United States and Canada. With access to North America’s largest charging network, the ability to buy the ChargePoint Home Flex, and by providing support for retail charging deployments, this is a blueprint for collaborations that can advance the electric mobility revolution into the future.”

“This collaboration with ChargePoint gives Volvo Cars a way to break down one barrier to EV adoption, which is the ability to quickly and easily get a charge,” said Anders Gustafsson, Senior Vice President, Americas and President and CEO, Volvo Car USA.

Home Charging Solutions

As the adoption of EVs increases, fueling behavior changes, transforming the driver experience. Unlike fueling ICE-powered vehicles, charging an EV takes place where the car is parked anyway, with more than 80 percent of charging occurring at home and work. To help enhance the buying experience and make it easier for Volvo Cars’ drivers making the switch to electric, purchasers of the XC40 Recharge and other Recharge models can select to buy the ChargePoint Home Flex, one of the market’s fastest, most advanced and flexible home chargers available today. With the ability to deliver up to 50 amps, Flex allows drivers to charge any EV up to 9 times faster than a standard wall outlet, delivering up to 37 miles of electric driving Range Per Hour. Adjustable amperage options support almost any charging need and can be matched to any home’s electrical supply today and into the future.

Retail Charging Solutions

As Volvo Cars retailers in the U.S. and Canada prepare for the introduction of the brand’s first pure EV, they will have access to ChargePoint’s entire portfolio of AC and DC fast charging hardware and software solutions to fit the wide range of needs required to support the future suite of EVs hitting the market. ChargePoint will offer Volvo Cars’ retailers special pricing and support as they deploy charging infrastructure at their locations. ChargePoint’s comprehensive suite of solutions and services gives retailers access to assistance from site design to installation as well as a robust warranty.

Public Charging Solutions

Drivers of the XC40 Recharge and future Volvo Recharge models, will be able to leverage one of the world’s largest EV charging networks with access to most of ChargePoint’s more than 115,000 places to charge. Through roaming agreements with other EV charging providers, drivers will also be able to access thousands of additional places to charge with one ChargePoint account throughout North America. This represents access to more than 80 percent of publicly available networked EV charging throughout the United States and Canada.

With the ChargePoint app, drivers can conveniently manage both home and public charging in one place, with the ability to locate stations, check status, start a session and more.

About ChargePoint

Since 2007, ChargePoint has been committed to making it easy for businesses and drivers to go electric. The company has built the largest EV charging network and most complete portfolio of charging solutions available today. ChargePoint’s cloud subscription platform and software-defined charging hardware are designed to include options for every charging scenario from home and multifamily to workplace, parking, hospitality, retail and transport fleets of all types. Today, one ChargePoint account provides access to hundreds-of-thousands of places to charge in North America and Europe. To date, drivers have logged more than 84 million charging sessions, with drivers plugging into the ChargePoint network approximately every two seconds. ChargePoint is creating the new fueling network to move all people and goods on electricity. For more information, visit the ChargePoint pressroom or contact the North American and European press offices.