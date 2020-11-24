EVENPRIME Partners With Spellbreak to Launch Skin Serum Both In-Game and in Real Life

SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EVENPRIME, an emerging unisex skincare brand, today announced a new partnership with Proletariat Inc.’s recently launched multiplayer action-spellcasting game Spellbreak. Together, the companies are launching the Spellbreak x EVENPRIME Barrier Serum and giving Spellbreak’s millions of players worldwide an opportunity to cross worlds and access custom-designed in-game items, including the exclusive Twilight Enchantress character skin, to match the physical experience.

“Gaming is rapidly becoming the global epicenter of community, culture and commerce, and lifestyle brands and gaming are experiencing surging cross-over appeal,” said Koh Kim, founder of EVENPRIME. “We’re excited to be writing a new chapter in beauty and gaming collaborations through this partnership and to be giving EVENPRIME customers and Spellbreak players new ways to enjoy and access clean skincare.”

“We are thrilled to be launching this unique partnership with EVENPRIME,” said Peter Gollan, Senior VP of Publishing at Proletariat Inc. “It’s exciting to get this collaboration into the hands of Spellbreak players, both in real life and in-game, and offer gamers new ways to discover great products.”

Launching for holiday 2020, the Spellbreak x EVENPRIME Barrier Serum is exclusively available for purchase at Evenprime.co. The serum is specifically formulated for skin barrier recovery and protection against air pollution, UV exposure and blue light. The fragrance-free, antioxidant-rich blend is effective in neutralizing free radicals and provides deep, lasting hydration while improving the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Appropriate for all skin types, including sensitive skin, the Spellbreak x EVENPRIME Barrier Serum will retail for $48, including a redemption code for in-game items for each player’s platform of choice.

About EVENPRIME

EVENPRIME is a self-care brand for the men and women of the gaming generation. Developed in collaboration with industry-leading Korean cosmetics labs, EVENPRIME’s skincare products are thoughtfully formulated with science-backed, plant-derived ingredients to protect and support the skin barrier.

EVENPRIME is sold online at Evenprime.co and Amazon.com.

About Proletariat

Proletariat is the Boston-based, award-winning, independent game developer of Spellbreak. The company’s mission is to create games that change the way communities play together.

Spellbreak is a multiplayer action-spellcasting game where players unleash their inner battlemage and wield two powerful magic gauntlets that blend devastating spell combinations to control the battlefield with fiery tornadoes, electrified gas clouds, and more! Set in the Hollow Lands, players can explore the map to find tactical advantages and discover hidden chests that contain magical runes that give new abilities, including flight, teleport, and invisibility.

For more information, please visit www.playspellbreak.com.