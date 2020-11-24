Payment Alliance International Adds Bitcoin to Cash Capabilities

LOUISVILLE, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Payment Alliance International (PAI), the U.S. leader in ATM portfolio management tools and services, today announced it has entered into a strategic partnership with B4U Financial to better serve liquidity needs of the fast-growing cryptocurrency market. PAI’s nationwide fleet of ATMs will be equipped with BitLoad4U (B4U) capabilities, including the ability to redeem bitcoin for cash at ATMs using any cryptocurrency mobile wallet. B4U Financial’s global processing network will be used to manage authorization, clearing and settlement, providing a safe, secure, convenient and reliable way to liquidate bitcoin into fiat currency and receive funds at ATMs.

“Cryptocurrency is gaining traction in the United States and globally,” said PAI CEO David Dove. “We are excited to partner with B4U Financial to be able to offer the convenience of bitcoin to cash conversion capabilities at our ATMs located nationwide,” added Dove.

“We are honored to be part of the PAI family of providers and are eager to deliver our network services to PAI partners to help them drive incremental revenue,” said B4U Financial’s CEO and Founder T. Jack Williams. “The growth of cryptocurrencies is still in the early stages globally, and PAI’s decision to offer B4U services is an example of their leadership in financial services,” added Williams.

About Payment Alliance International, Inc.

Payment Alliance International (PAI) is the nation’s largest, privately-held provider of ATMs, offering ATM portfolio management tools and services, including transaction processing, bank sponsorship, maintenance, cash-in-transit (CIT) servicing and PAI Reports, the company’s market-leading portfolio management toolset for more than 95,000 ATMs. PAI’s portfolio management tools offer customers the most visibility and control to maximize ATM portfolio effectiveness and profitability. For more information, please visit gopai.com.

About B4U Financial LLC

B4U Financial is a leading cryptocurrency services provider. The company offers a complete, end-to-end solution for bitcoin, including purchases, branded payment card loads, IBAN account funds transfers, BitLoad4U prepaid debit cards and a global platform to designed meet purchase and liquidity requirements. For more information, please visit b4ufinancial.com.