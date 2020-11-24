Canon Medical Partners With Glassbeam to Provide AI-Powered Insight and Analytics into Service Operations

TUSTIN, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hospitals and institutions face a significant challenge each year when it comes to the financial impact of unplanned downtime and sub-optimal performance of their diagnostic imaging systems. To meet the need for fleet-wide operation and service analytics to mitigate those challenges, Canon Medical Systems USA, Inc. has partnered with Glassbeam to offer Clinsights™ – a breakthrough solution for healthcare providers to help increase operational efficiency through smart service analytics.

Available for Canon Medical and multi-vendor service customers with a service plan, Clinsights produces dashboards and reports from across facilities that capture vital information such as analyses and tracking of physician performance, physician referral and exam scheduling. Dose analytics include monitoring and tracking dose compliance, and even benchmarks against other organizations. For the healthcare administration executive team, all of this information is presented in a consolidated executive dashboard for review and action. The innovative product uses AI modeling to generate proactive maintenance alerts, so customers can stay one step ahead.

“At Canon Medical, our priority is to support our customers and their patients by providing Service solutions that help them face the challenges of today’s healthcare environment, including operational efficiency and productivity,” said Dominic Smith, vice president, Service Field & Sales, Canon Medical Systems USA, Inc. “With Clinsights from Glassbeam, we can arm our customers with insights about how they are using their systems, and facilities can apply this information to enhance efficiencies that benefit their organization and patients alike.”

“We are proud as a team to partner with Canon Medical Systems USA to bring AI powered insights of Clinsights as a single pane of glass for multivendor solutions to the healthcare industry,” said Puneet Pandit, Co-founder and CEO, Glassbeam. “This partnership is poised to change how medical machines in imaging and biomedical departments are effectively managed and utilized to allow service personnel and end users to perform their daily work, providing for superior patient care at their healthcare facilities.”

About Glassbeam

Glassbeam brings structure and meaning to complex data generated from any connected machine in the Industrial IoT realm with a strong focus on healthcare and data center equipment. Funded by several ultra-high net worth investors, Glassbeam's cloud-based platform is designed to analyze multi-structured log data, powered by Expert Rules, AI, and Machine Learning models, delivering powerful solutions for customers such as UCSF Medical, BSWH, Scripps Health, Kodak Alaris, and NTT Ltd. To learn more, visit https://www.glassbeam.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

About Canon Medical Systems USA, Inc.

Canon Medical Systems USA, Inc., headquartered in Tustin, Calif., markets, sells, distributes and services radiology and cardiovascular systems, including CT, MR, ultrasound, X-ray and interventional X-ray equipment. For more information, visit Canon Medical Systems’ website at https://us.medical.canon.

About Canon Medical Systems Corporation

Canon Medical offers a full range of diagnostic medical imaging solutions including CT, X-Ray, Ultrasound, Vascular and MR, as well as a full suite of Healthcare IT solutions, across the globe. In line with our continued Made for Life philosophy, patients are at the heart of everything we do. Our mission is to provide medical professionals with solutions that support their efforts in contributing to the health and wellbeing of patients worldwide. Our goal is to deliver optimum health opportunities for patients through uncompromised performance, comfort and safety features.

At Canon Medical, we work hand in hand with our partners - our medical, academic and research community. We build relationships based on transparency, trust and respect. Together as one, we strive to create industry-leading solutions that deliver an enriched quality of life. For more information, visit the Canon Medical website: https://global.medical.canon.

Clinsights is a trademark of Glassbeam.