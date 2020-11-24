Chatters, Canada’s Largest Hair Care and Salon-Based Retailer, Leans on Creativity to Bring The 2020 Holiday Shopping Season to Life

From November 20 to December 1, 2020, Chatters will be offering up to 50% off of select products, in-store and online. In-store, guests will unwrap their individual discount through a virtual QR scan and save.

RED DEER, Alberta--(BUSINESS WIRE)--When it comes to the holiday season, retailers have always had to find ways to adjust the shopping experience to fit the needs of their consumers and the retail climate - this year is certainly no exception. As Chatters Hair Salon (Chatters), takes on holiday 2020, they have taken this unique and challenging retail circumstance as an opportunity to flex their creativity and savviness as we redefine one of the biggest shopping moments of the year.

There has always been something about holiday shopping that people love. Whether it’s the “hustle and bustle,” the decorations or the fun of finding that perfect gift, it’s part of the tradition. Chatters aims to bring the fun of holiday shopping to life in the digital and in-store space to continue business momentum and keep spirits bright during what has been a very tumultuous year for Canadians and the retail industry.

Traditionally, the shopping season kicks off with Black Friday and this year online sales will be higher than ever. At Chatters, “Everyday is FriYay” as the brand has developed unique shopping activations to ensure their guests have an enjoyable experience, whether shopping at one of 115 locations across Canada, or from the comfort of home. From November 20 to December 1, 2020, Chatters will be offering up to 50% off of select products, in-store and online. Through an entirely touchless activation, guests will unwrap their individual discount through a virtual QR scan and save. Similarly online, guests will spin a digital wheel to reveal their discount, ranging from 20-50% off.

The in-store experience is COVID friendly and completely touchless, but leaves a sense of holiday shopping magic for the consumer. “At the end of the day, safety will always be our number one priority. We want our guests to feel comfortable coming into any Chatters location. We’re constantly thinking of new ways to enhance the customer experience, especially throughout the holiday season,” says Greg Moreau, President and CEO of Chatters Hair Salon.

Chatters offers products from well-known brands such as Moroccanoil, Pureology, AG Hair and Redken. Just in time for the holiday season, Chatters adds brands Drybar and Virtue Labs to the collection. “Our team is thrilled to be able to offer these luxury brands just in time for holiday shopping,” adds Moreau.

In addition to in-store and online shopping activations, the salon-based retailer has turned to social media channels to interact with their customers and create a sense of togetherness during a time where we are physically distanced. Chatters has been hosting virtual masterclasses on Youtube Livestream, where the brand showcases trending products, holiday styled tutorials and helpful tips and tricks with celebrity hairstylist host, Cindy Duplantis. On Instagram, Chatters has been hosting Live sessions with well-known names in the beauty industry and organizing frequent giveaways to add a sense of excitement for followers.

Not only has the pandemic affected the shopping experience, it’s also greatly impacted the charitable organizations in our communities, who need support more than ever. December 1st, widely known as “Giving Tuesday” is an important day for Chatters, due to their yearly involvement with their charitable partner, Ronald McDonald House Charities Canada (RMHC Canada). This year has been especially difficult for families across Canada and Chatters' would like to invite their customers and #StyleHappy family to give the gift of everyday moments at a time when life is far from ordinary, by helping families stay together and close to their sick child in hospital. On Tuesday, December 1, 2020, Chatters will be donating 10% of all online sales to RMHC Canada.

With all of these creative ways to shop, Chatters invites you to #StyleHappy this holiday season!

About Chatters Hair Salon

Chatters is your official supplier of Style Happy hair days! With talented stylists and a huge selection of professional products, we're your one stop shop for all things hair and beauty! We're proud to be Canadian with 115 salon locations from BC to Newfoundland.