Best Black Friday Flat Iron & Straightener Deals 2020: Top Revlon, L’ange, Dyson & More Deals Researched by Spending Lab

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Black Friday deals experts at Spending Lab have tracked the best flat iron & straightener deals for Black Friday 2020, together with all the top deals on flat irons & hair straighteners by Revlon, CHI, ghd, Dyson & more. Check out the full range of deals in the list below.
Best Hair Straightener & Iron Deals:
- Save up to 60% on hair styling tools from Dyson, CHI, L’ange, ghd, Revlon & more top brands at Ulta.com - check the latest deals on Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer, CHI 1” Volcanic Lava Ceramic iron and more
- Save up to 65% on a wide range of hair straighteners at Walmart - find deals on brush hair straighteners, & flat irons by Revlon, CHI, ghd, L’Ange Hair & more
- Save up to 32% on top-selling hot air brushes & flat irons at Amazon - shop Amazon’s wide range of hair straighteners by Conair, Revlon & more
- Save up to hair straighteners by BaByliss Pro, Revlon, CHI & more at Belk.com - check the latest deals on digital, infrared & rotating flat irons
- Save up to 35% on NuMe’s wide range of curling wands, hair dryers, straighteners, sets & more at NuMe.com - check live prices on Megastar Hair Straightener, Lustrum Curling Set, and Blowout Boutique
- Save up to 20% on curling irons by CHI, Revlon, Conair & more at Walmart - click the link for live prices on the Revlon Perfect Heat ceramic 1” curling irons, Conair 2-in-1 hot air brushes & more
- Save on the latest ghd hair stylers, hot brushes & irons at Ulta.com - check the latest deals on ghd Platinum+ Pro Performance Styler, Rise Volumizing Hot Brush, and other top-rated ghd hair styling tools
- Save up to 25% on ghd Platinum+, Gold, Max, Classic & more hair straighteners at Amazon - find deals on a wide range of ghd hot air brushes and ceramic flat irons
- Save up to 50% off on CHI hairstyling irons & hair dryers at Ulta.com - check latest prices on CHI 1” Volcanic Lava Ceramic Pro Spin & Curl and other CHI hairstyling favorites
- Save on a wide range of CHI flat irons at Walmart - check live prices on top-rated CHI ceramic and titanium hair straightening flat irons
- Save on premium Dyson Airwrap hair styling tools at Walmart - view live prices on the Dyson Airwrap Complete Styler and the Dyson Airwrap Volume + Shape Styler for hair styling without extreme heat
- Save on Dyson Airwrap hair styler and attachments at Amazon - see live prices on the Dyson’s award-winning hair styler with barrels to curl or wave hair, and brushes to smooth or volumise
- Save on the best-selling Dyson Corrale hair straightener at Walmart - shop Dyson’s Corrale straightener featuring flexing plates that allow better control and less heat-reliance to lessen heat damage for the hair
- Save on the Dyson Corrale premium hair straightener at Dyson.com - click the link for live prices on the Dyson Corrale designed to style hair with less heat damage and can be used corded or cord free
- Save up to 40% on L’ange hair styling tools, wands, flat irons & sprays at Ulta.com
- Save on L’Ange Hair tourmaline ceramic flat irons at Walmart - the L’Ange Hair Aplatir flat iron features 1" ionic infusion floating plates with curved edges
- Save up to 40% best-selling Revlon hair straighteners at Amazon - check the latest deals on the Revlon One Step hair dryer & volumizer hot air brushes and titanium & ceramic flat irons
In need of some more deals? Click here to access the full range of active deals at Walmart’s Black Friday Deals for Days sales event and click here to shop Amazon’s latest Black Friday deals. Spending Lab earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
About Spending Lab: Spending Lab research and report on online sales events. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Spending Lab earns from qualifying purchases.