Zynga and Automotive Tuner Liberty Walk Launch One-Of-A-Kind Design Competition for CSR Racing 2’s New Elite Tuners Feature

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Zynga (Nasdaq:ZNGA), a global leader in interactive entertainment, announced a partnership with Japanese premier car tuner Liberty Walk for the launch of the new Elite Tuners feature and ‘Design A Wrap’ competition in CSR Racing 2 (CSR2).

Starting December 9, players can enter the exclusive mobile racing competition by designing a custom car-wrap to be featured in CSR2 and the contest winner will have their design placed onto a real-world Toyota Supra by Liberty Walk. To enter, players will upload their player-designed wraps to social media, tagging @CSRRacing and using the hashtag #CSR2Wrap. Players will be encouraged to like and share their favorite designs.

The top 10 designs selected will be presented to the Liberty Walk team, who will then choose the final winner on February 20, 2021 through a special unveiling of the selected car design. In announcing the partnership, Liberty Walk’s founder Wataru San, along with his team, released a video teasing the new Elite Tuner feature in CSR2.

Elite Tuners is one of the largest customization expansions in CSR2’s history, giving players unprecedented freedom to express their identity with deeper customization such as body kits, spoilers and more. Players can also elevate their performance and add rare cars to their existing collection.

“We’re excited to partner with the iconic Liberty Walk team to deliver the Elite Tuners feature in CSR2 as a best-in-class customization experience for our players across the globe,” said Julian Widdows, Vice President of CSR2. “To have Liberty Walk bring to life a custom car-wrap design is a dream come true for any player. I cannot wait to see the creativity and designs coming from our players.”

“We have collaborated with CSR Racing 2 for quite a few years now,’” said Liberty Walk’s founder Wataru San. “They recreated our body kits the best and respected our design and style. We trust them and it makes me very happy to appear in the game during my own event. We have been doing our best to please ours and CSR2's fans.”

CSR2 is available to download for free on the App Store as well as on Google Play. For more information about CSR2, visit the game’s community channels on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

To view the supporting assets for CSR2, please click here:

https://www.dropbox.com/sh/iw2xzdy94t2sgw6/AAAgs6JF_NJBY_cVhYTum_z7a?dl=0

