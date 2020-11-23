California American Water Teams Up With State Legislators for “Operation Gobble”

SACRAMENTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--California American Water is working with state legislators across the state in areas where the company serves to make donations and other contributions to local non-profits as part of its 30th annual “Operation Gobble” program.

“Operation Gobble” is a joint charitable venture between California water companies and local state legislators that normally delivers thousands of turkeys to underprivileged families throughout the state during the Thanksgiving holiday. Introduced in 1990, the program pairs the local knowledge of elected officials with the resources of the private sector to benefit those in need within the areas the company serves.

Due the pandemic and social distancing restrictions, California American Water has changed its giving method to ensure donations are received safely. Working with state elected leaders, the company will provide donations to families in need. In addition, California American Water is making contributions to foodbanks and other nonprofits across the state.

“Instead of providing turkeys directly to recipients, we are using alternatives like direct donations and contributions to local nonprofits in the areas we serve,” said Evan Jacobs, California American Water’s Director of Regulatory Policy. “This will provide families the ability to acquire a complete Thanksgiving meal all while adhering to COVID safety protocols.”

California American Water is working with state elected leaders in Placer, Sacramento, Sonoma, Monterey County and Southern California to aid non-profits where the company serves a combined total of more than 680,000 customers.

“This annual program has taken on a new and urgent relevance against the backdrop of the pandemic,” Jacobs said. “Families, particularly in the communities we serve, have been hit hard by the historic job losses that affected the country. We are proud to be help out those in need.”

Millions of Californians lack sufficient resources to feed themselves on a regular basis. Many of these residents are low income families that will not be able to afford a Thanksgiving meal.

