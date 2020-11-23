Von Gahlen Building Major Component of SHINE’s One-of-a-Kind Isotope Plant

JANESVILLE, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SHINE Medical Technologies LLC and Von Gahlen International Inc. today announced that Von Gahlen will build and install the “supercell,” a bank of 10 hot cells, for SHINE’s U.S. medical isotope production facility in Janesville, Wis.

The supercell will house the key processes at the end of isotope production, including the extraction, purification and packaging of the molybdenum-99, or Mo-99, produced elsewhere in the plant. The hot cells allow for remote operation of the process equipment using specialized features, designed through close collaboration between SHINE and Von Gahlen engineers.

Von Gahlen has its headquarters in the Netherlands and is a state-of-the-art manufacturer of shielding solutions for nuclear medicine and radiopharmacy. Von Gahlen was awarded the contract for the supercell based on this expertise, commitment to the project, and its alignment with SHINE’s core values. Fabrication of the hot cells is underway and delivery is expected in the second half of 2021.

“We’re excited to be working with such an experienced hot cell manufacturer as our partner on such an important part of our production facility,” said Greg Piefer, founder and CEO of SHINE. “Von Gahlen is a strong addition to the high-quality team that will deliver the largest Mo-99 production facility in the world, and, in doing so, ensure a long-term, reliable supply of medical isotopes, including Mo-99.”

SHINE’s isotope production facility will be capable of fulfilling two-thirds of the U.S. patient need for Mo-99. The isotope is relied on for 40 million patient procedures around the world each year, including heart disease and cancer diagnoses.

“The opportunity to help build SHINE’s one-of-a-kind U.S. plant is an honor that we have taken seriously throughout the process,” said Jaap Duiker, managing director of Von Gahlen. “We know our work must be exacting and precise. Through careful planning, close ongoing collaboration and years of experience, we look forward to fulfilling the critical needs required to deliver a superior product to SHINE.”

About SHINE Medical Technologies

SHINE is a nuclear technology company committed to improving the lives of patients around the world. The company is focused initially on the commercialization of medical isotopes, including molybdenum-99, a diagnostic isotope used to diagnose heart disease, cancer and other diseases, and lutetium-177, a therapeutic isotope that holds the promise of significantly improving the outcomes for some cancer patients. SHINE has created isotope production processes that will deliver products to benefit physicians and patients and help solve critical supply problems in the United States and markets in Europe and around the world. SHINE has a long-term strategy to solve some of humanity’s biggest problems and advance our vision for progressively broad and impactful uses of nuclear technology. For more information, please visit our website at www.shinemed.com.