CAMP’s New Website Answers the Perennial Family Question: “What Should We Do Today?”

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CAMP, the Family Experience Company, today announced the launch of its reimagined website. Families can now shop and play on Camp.com in the same magical way they do in CAMP stores. This new digital destination is the first family retailer to take a content-driven approach to e-commerce. Families can now enjoy shoppable gift guides, fun family games, kid-friendly recipes, and travel to destinations around the world right from home.

“It’s not enough for online retailers to just list products anymore,” said Ben Kaufman, CEO of CAMP. “They need to contextualize and curate them in relevant and interesting ways through editorial content. As a retailer, we also know that this holiday will look very different, that’s why we’ve created fun and meaningful activities and experiences to bring families together, no matter where they are,” continued Kaufman.

This month, kids will get to visit with Santa, tell him what they wish for and receive free gifts right to their doors with our virtual Santa Series in partnership with Ally Financial. Families will get inspired by our fun holiday cooking and craft activities; kids can play Recipe Riddles while parents easily shop their cooking needs right from Kroger. Invite your remote colleagues, friends and family members to join you in a hilarious gift exchange in our Virtual White E-lephant Gift Swap launching on December 1st.

Every Tuesday in December, families can enjoy virtual visits to the Sunshine State in a series of interactive trips in our Travel Tuesdays Series presented by VISIT FLORIDA. Families will have the opportunity to explore Kennedy Space Center, watch and learn about manatees in the Crystal River, observe sculpture artists on the Treasure Coast and meet with alligator experts in the Everglades.

Camp.com will have always-on activities, crafts, games and shoppable guides for the entire family this holiday and beyond. Parents will feel young again reading about 16 Nostalgic Toys That Are Back For A New Generation or learn how to combat those fussy eaters with guides like No Crust, No Problem: 6 Alternative Pizza Recipes Your Kids Will Eat Up. The entire family can Visit Italy Without Leaving Their Living Room.

“We are bringing the excitement of our brick-and-mortar stores to everyone this season,” continued Kaufman. “We love seeing families safely enjoying our stores in New York, Dallas and Connecticut and believe that now, more than ever, it’s important to extend the magic of that in-store experience to families nationwide.”

CAMP is a Family Experience Company that creates enriching moments for families in our stores, on-line and on the go. CAMP creates experiences for kids of all ages and offers a unique selection of toys, books and apparel from beloved brands, as their own private label. Launched in December of 2018, CAMP has five retail locations in New York, Texas and Connecticut and welcomes families everywhere; where they are. For more information, please visit CAMP or click here for a digital press kit.