Aviation Capital Group Announces Lease Agreements with SKY express for Four Airbus A320neo Aircraft

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aviation Capital Group LLC (“ACG”), announced that it has entered into long-term leases with SKY express for four new Airbus A320neo aircraft. The first aircraft was delivered on November 6, 2020, with the second aircraft scheduled for delivery in December of this year. The remaining two aircraft are scheduled for delivery in February 2021.

“ACG is excited to have SKY express as a new customer and we are looking forward to building a long-term relationship to support the airline’s business prospects,” said Tom Baker, CEO and president of ACG.

“I want to thank ACG and its people for the excellent cooperation with SKY express and IOGR Group of Companies. Through this cooperation, with the acquisition of the new Airbus A320neo aircraft, SKY express flies higher and changes the landscape of the aviation industry in Greece. At the same time, we’re sending a message of optimism, confidence and trust in the prospects of the Greek economy and tourism,” said Ioannis Grylos, Head of IOGR Group of companies & SKY express.

About Aviation Capital Group

Aviation Capital Group was founded in 1989 and is one of the world’s premier full-service aircraft asset managers with approximately 450 owned, managed and committed aircraft as of September 30, 2020, which are leased to approximately 85 airlines in approximately 40 countries. ACG is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tokyo Century Corporation.