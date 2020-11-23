ChargeTech and DistanZ Introduce Antimicrobial Laptop Sleeve

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ChargeTech, a leading provider of portable power solutions and multidevice charging stations, announces its collaboration with the performance mask makers at DistanZ, to create a laptop sleeve treated with Polygiene ViralOff®, a unique formulation with well documented antimicrobial properties.

Both companies will sell the new laptop sleeve on their websites. ChargeTech will market the product as the CleanCharge™ Laptop Sleeve with ViralOff® and Distanz will use the name Laptop / Chromebook Protective Sleeve. The sleeve retails at $29.95 and is available now in two size options, specifically designed to fit most laptops and Chromebooks on the market. The sleeve also comes with a ViralOff keyboard liner, which lays flat on the keyboard and screen while the laptop is closed.

The new laptop sleeves are infused with ViralOff’s biocidal active ingredient that is used by textile and clothing companies around the world to stop harmful viruses from multiplying on surfaces. ViralOff has been tested for its effectiveness and safety, the results of which are available for review on Polygiene’s website. The active ingredient in ViralOff has been tested against a wide variety of viral pathogens including SARS-CoV-2, H1N1, H3N2 and other human coronavirus strains. The active ingredient in Polygiene ViralOff shows a 99% or greater reduction in microbes within two hours, exceeding the performance required to pass ISO 1818-4, the international standard for measuring the antiviral performance of a textile. In addition, Polygiene ViralOff, once applied, cannot be removed from the textile and is completely safe to handle.

John Cappetta, CEO of ChargeTech, said, “ This product was born out of conversations with our clients as we shared a mutual concern to help protect our children, families and colleagues as they return to their classrooms and workplaces. The DistanZ and ChargeTech teams worked together seamlessly, bringing their complimentary areas of expertise, to create this impactful new product. We’re grateful to have such empowering relationships with our clients and partners, allowing us to help keep our homes, schools and workplace environments safer.”

As laptops have become the main medium through which people work and learn, and are increasingly shared between multiple people, it is vital that they remain as clean as possible. This exciting new product responds to this need by offering always-on, active antimicrobial protection that keeps these sleeves free from harmful microbes for the lifetime of the product.

“ Our collaboration with ChargeTech on the Laptop Sleeve with ViralOff represents how companies can partner to respond to market changes and client needs,” said Mark Killeen, DistanZ CEO. “ ChargeTech’s comprehensive understanding of technology solutions coupled with our team’s knowledge of antiviral fabrics and material created an opportunity to develop a product that provides a protective environment for laptops and tablets that is also free from germs and microbes.”

About ChargeTech

Based in San Diego, ChargeTech has been a leading provider of portable power solutions and multidevice charging stations to enterprise customers and consumers for over 10 years. The team has a steadfast commitment to deliver state of the art, high quality solutions that improve society’s ever-evolving relationship with technology. ChargeTech creates portable power and UV-C cleaning solutions for clients in retail, health care, corporate offices, education, hospitality, major sporting events and venues as well as for individuals working from home. ChargeTech’ s clients include, Kaiser Permanente, UC Berkeley, USC, major school districts across the U.S., Children’s Hospitals, Office Depot, Dollar General, Walmart, Staples, Los Angeles Dodgers, Cleveland Cavaliers, Montage Hotels, Delta Airlines, American Airlines and more. Stay updated on ChargeTech news and product releases by visiting www.chargetech.com or follow them on Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

About DistanZ

DistanZ, a high-quality face mask provider based in San Leandro, California, was born when Full Turn Custom Apparel was forced to temporarily close in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic. Upon reflection, we quickly realized we had not only the materials, but also the talent needed to help solve the immediate demand for protective face masks, and DistanZ Face Masks was born. The first line of masks repurposed Full Turn’s available luxury apparel fabrics. From that start the company has continued to innovate with their global factory network, adding Polygiene’s ViralOff, a proven fabric treatment with antiviral properties, to increase the effectiveness of their masks. Stay updated with DistanZ on their Facebook, Instagram and website.