Ibex Investors Closes $100 Million for Israeli Venture Fund

TEL AVIV, Israel & DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ibex Investors LLC (“Ibex”), a leading multi-stage and multi-strategy investment firm, announced today the close of its second Israel fund, Ibex Israel VC LP (“the Fund”), with $100 million in total capital commitments.

Founded in 2003, Ibex invests in public and privately held companies (Seed through IPO) across enterprise software, cybersecurity, and other domains. Since 2012, Ibex has made 23 early and growth stage investments in Israel. Current investments in Ibex’s portfolio include Glassbox, Nexar, Cobwebs, and Panoply. Previous Ibex portfolio companies have been acquired by leading firms such as CheckPoint, Intuit, and Teradata.

Justin Borus, Founder and Chief Investment Officer of Ibex Investors, said, “ Our expanding team in Israel is intimately familiar with the caliber and unrivaled speed of innovation that Israeli startups bring to market. We appreciate the support of our investors during this time of substantial market dislocation who recognize our ability to identify and support these dynamic companies as they grow.”

Nicole Priel, Israel-based Vice President of Ibex, said, “ Leveraging our vast U.S. network and public-market expertise, we partner closely with the most promising early stage tech companies to successfully enter the global market. Our deep commitment to ambitious founders supports the next generation of emerging Israeli startups in creating substantial and enduring value.”

Ibex’s operational go-to-market expertise and focus on both the private and public markets enables the firm to support founders and portfolio companies from initial investment through public listing. The Ibex team in Israel is led by Nicole Priel who focuses on early stage investments, and Gal Gitter, Managing Director, who focuses on growth stage investments. Ibex’s U.S.-based venture capital team is led by Brian Abrams, President.

About Ibex Investors

Headquartered in Denver, Colorado with offices in Tel Aviv and New York, Ibex Investors is a multi-strategy investment firm targeting outsized returns through differentiated global strategies. With approximately $670 million in assets under management, Ibex proactively seeks out markets and opportunities commonly dismissed as too difficult or too different, and prides itself on finding the hidden gems often overlooked by others. For more information, please visit www.ibexinvestors.com.