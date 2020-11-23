Letsfit Expands Fitness Empire into Sports Apparel, Accessories – All Under $30

Letsfit’s premium high-waisted leggings feature breathable, durable, non-see-through material that allows you to stretch, squat, and move with ease without sweating through – no matter how hard the workout. (Photo: Business Wire)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Affordable fitness brand Letsfit today announced its expansion into sportswear, starting with the release of its new premium athletic leggings. Letsfit’s new product line ranges from apparel to other accessories – including a yoga mat -- all under $30. The line was developed for seasoned athletes and beginners alike, with attention to quality construction and mindful design.

“Letsfit’s mission has always been to provide our customers with all the tools they need to have a successful workout and awaken their fitness goals,” said Eli Rivera, U.S. Director for Letsfit. “For years we have provided high-quality, affordable fitness technology and gear ranging from earbuds to smartwatches to resistance bands. Letsfit’s new apparel line and yoga accessories bring us one step closer to providing the ultimate workout package.”

Created for fitness enthusiasts of all levels, Letsfit’s new line includes high-waisted leggings starting at $19.99 and shorts starting at $17.99. A variety of colors are available in sizes small through XXL, and special discounts will be running for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, including 20% off for leggings and 10% off for shorts. Additional accessories, including the yoga mat starting at $26.99, will be available to purchase in the coming months.

Letsfit’s premium high-waisted leggings feature breathable, durable, non-see-through material that allows you to stretch, squat, and move with ease without sweating through – no matter how hard the workout. Compression support from tummy control panels and flat-lock seams minimize chafing and maximize performance. Plus, two outside pockets and a hidden inside pocket let you store your keys, phone, and essentials.

Constructed from the same material as the leggings, Letsfit’s high-waisted shorts are designed to sculpt, lift, and smooth. They’re functional and fashionable.

The yoga mat is roomy, perfectly cushioned, sweat-proof, and slip-free. The double-sided, 6mm thick mat enables better grip and features helpful markings to encourage better alignment and posture during poses. It also comes with a convenient protective carrying case so you can take it anywhere you go.

About Letsfit

Fitness tech for every body. With fitness trackers, smart watches, earbuds, and other workout gear, Letsfit provides affordable, high-quality devices for anyone who wants to live a healthier, more active lifestyle. www.letsfit.com