Plant-based hydration brand Cure Hydration redefines wellness with a $2.6 million Seed round and retail expansion

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cure Hydration, the functional hydration brand, announced today $2.6 million in seed funding and expansion to 4,200 retail stores nationwide. The round was led by Lerer Hippeau with additional participation from M3 Ventures, Litani Ventures, Andy Roddick, Nas, Matthew Dellavedova, Philip Krim, co-founder & CEO of Casper, Nick Green, CEO of Thrive Market, and others.

Cure Hydration is redefining wellness by building an accessible hydration brand centered around inclusivity and well-being – from marathon runners to those struggling with chronic illnesses. With the company’s retail expansion to stores including CVS, Walmart, and Whole Foods, its national footprint increases access to effective and healthy wellness products. Within this rollout, Cure is also launching new flavors and functions, including Ruby Riot Grapefruit and Laser Focus Matcha, due to the success of initial flavors.

Cure is the only organic hydration brand with a science-backed formula, plant-based ingredients, no added sugar and has 4x the electrolytes of leading sports drinks. With 75% of people being chronically dehydrated and the average 20oz sports drink containing 36g of added sugar, Cure’s drink mix, which is based on the World Health Organization standard for Oral Rehydration Solution, is proven to hydrate as effectively as an IV drip. Made with clean, sustainably sourced ingredients such as organic coconut water and pink Himalayan salt, Cure provides your body with everything it needs for optimal hydration.

The company’s medical advisory board includes Dr. Roshini Rajapaksa (Gastroenterologist), Dr. Dana Cohen (General Medicine, Author of Quench), and Brooke Alpert (Nutritionist, Author of The Sugar Detox).

“ Whether I was training for a triathlon or sweating it out in hot yoga, recovery was always a challenge. I decided to create a solution that could hydrate effectively but used plant-based ingredients,” shared Lauren Picasso, Founder & CEO of Cure Hydration. As a female athlete herself, it is also important to Lauren that the company’s CSR strategy focuses on empowering women: 1% of Cure’s 2020 sales are going to SheIS to promote women's sports.

" Now, more than ever, consumers are prioritizing health in their daily lives and looking for products that are not only effective, but better-for-you," says Caitlin Strandberg, Principal at Lerer Hippeau. " Lauren is an exceptional operator and we've been impressed with her ability to bring a WHO-approved formulation to market without compromising on product quality or efficacy. With this cash infusion and retail expansion, we're excited to see Cure get into even more hands."

The new capital will be used to scale the team, build customer awareness in the market, and develop new functions and flavors.

About Cure Hydration

Founded in 2019, Cure is a functional hydration brand formulated with organic, plant-based ingredients that taste great and make you feel good no matter where you are in your health or fitness journey. For more information, visit www.curehydration.com.