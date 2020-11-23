Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) Selects Immervision InnovationLab to Develop a Computer Vision Wide Angle Camera for the Blue UAS Framework Project

MONTREAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Immervision, the Montreal-based leader in wide-angle intelligent vision, today announced it has received an award from the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU), part of the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) for a Blue UAS Framework effort.

The Immervision InnovationLab team is developing a wide-angle computer vision camera for small Unmanned Aerial Systems (sUAS), enabling advanced low-light vision for Blue UAS Framework effort which provides affordable, trusted, high performing, and interoperable UAS drone technologies for commercial and defense applications.

“We are honored that the Defense Innovation Unit has chosen Immervision’s InnovationLab to create this innovative wide angle computer vision camera optimized for drones in low light vision and autonomous flight,” said Alessandro Gasparini, Executive Vice President, Operations and Chief Commercial Officer of Immervision. “Immervision’s technology has been widely adopted in aerospace, surveillance systems and for consumer electronics for over 20 years. We look forward to working with the DIU to deliver secured, highly advanced sUAS camera for the U.S. Department of Defense’s applications.”

Immervision has been involved in vision system designs for highly complex applications such as aerospace cameras, stratospheric balloons as well as commercial applications from video surveillance, action cameras, IoT to mobile phones. Immervision’s technology provides wide-angle field with edge-to-edge augmented resolution, controlled distortion, and withstands extreme conditions.

About Immervision

Immervision enables intelligent vision in any device. Our Deep Seeing technology and renowned experts in wide-angle optical design and image processing enable smart devices with superhuman eyes to capture high quality visual and contextual data. We invent, customize and license wide-angle lenses and imaging software technology for AI, machine vision and user applications, from capture to display, in the mobile, automotive, robotics, security, and other industrial and consumer product industries. www.immervision.com