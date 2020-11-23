S&B Completes 300,000 BPD NGL Fractionation Project for Phillips 66

S&B today announced the successful, on-time completion of two NGL fractionation plants for Phillips 66. The plants have a combined capacity of 300,000 BPD, quadrupling the processing capacity at the Phillips 66 Sweeny Hub. (Photo: Business Wire)

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--S&B today announced the successful, on-time completion of two NGL fractionation plants for Phillips 66. The plants have a combined capacity of 300,000 barrels per day (BPD), quadrupling the processing capacity at the Phillips 66 Sweeny Hub.

“The successful completion of this project is due to our team and the partnership we created with Phillips 66 throughout the entire process,” said David Taylor, COO of S&B Engineers and Constructors. “Planning, designing, and building a large-scale plant, such as this, takes a significant amount of time and effort. Phillips 66 trusted our processes, procedures and workflows, which created an environment that allowed us all to succeed.”

The on-time mechanical completion of this project has increased significance because peak construction occurred at a time when COVID-19 cases were rising in the United States.

“Safety is our number one value at S&B,” said Taylor. “With 2,000 people working on site, we took precautions early to ensure the safety of our team members. Mandates for face coverings, staggered lunches and buses, social distancing, and compliance auditing were all important protocol changes that our team members had to accommodate to keep each other safe.”

In the last five years, S&B has designed and built 13 NGL fractionation plants. With the completion of this project S&B has now designed and installed more than 2 million BPD of NGL fractionation capacity for its clients.

This project added the second and third fractionation plants to the original first train built for Phillips 66. All three plants were executed contractually lump sum in the Phillips 66 Sweeny Hub in Old Ocean, Texas.

To learn more about the project visit: https://www.phillips66.com/newsroom/2020-fracs-2-3.

About S&B Engineers and Constructors, Ltd.

S&B Engineers and Constructors, Ltd. is one of the leading engineering, procurement, and construction firms in the United States, with more than 50 years of experience. S&B designs and builds world-scale projects in NGL fractionation, refining, petrochemicals, polymers, export terminals and pipelines. For more on S&B, visit www.sbec.com or Linkedin.