Ambu ACTion Block Pain Pump Available to Intalere Members Through New Group Purchasing Agreement

COLUMBIA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ambu Inc., the world leader in single-use medical devices, has reached a new agreement with Intalere for pain care management solutions.

Intalere members will receive negotiated pricing on the Ambu® ACTionTM Block Pain Pump, which provides a continuous, stable delivery of local anesthesia to the nerve block catheter and enables anesthesiologists to tailor the infusion strategy to best match each individual patient’s unique pain needs throughout the course of treatment. The advanced technology of the non-electric ACTion Block CPNB Pump produces flow consistencies common to electrical pumps.

This contract is effective through Oct. 31, 2023.

“This agreement builds on Ambu’s efforts to strengthen our foothold in the U.S. market for regional anesthesia solutions,” said Steven Block, president of Ambu Inc. “We are excited to have the opportunity to provide Intalere members with our innovative and cost-effective pain pumps and excellent customer service.”

Continued transition to single-use devices

Ambu is dedicated to improving patient safety and determined to advance single-use devices. Millions of patients and healthcare professionals worldwide depend on the functionality and performance of Ambu products, from early inventions like the Ambu Bag™ resuscitator and the legendary BlueSensor™ electrodes to landmark solutions like the aScope™ endoscope. Ambu launched the world’s first single-use flexible bronchoscope, the Ambu® aScope™ in 2009. In 2020, more than 1 million Ambu single-use endoscopes will be used in more than 6,000 hospitals, making Ambu the world’s largest supplier of single-use endoscopes.

Ambu received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in July 2020 for its single-use aScope™ Duodeno, and the FDA cleared Ambu’s aScope™ 4 Cysto in April 2020. By 2022, Ambu plans to introduce another 12 new devices across all major areas of endoscopy, including GI, the largest endoscopy market globally.

Intalere is the healthcare industry leader in delivering solutions designed to improve financial, operational and clinical health for its partners. From managing customer spend to strategic advising around diagnosing particular areas of concern, St. Louis-based Intalere’s unique provider model enables the company to leverage nationally recognized best practices in supply chain and patient outcomes to drive efficiencies for members. To learn more, visit www.intalere.com.

About Ambu

Ambu has been bringing the solutions of the future to life since 1937. Today, millions of patients and healthcare professionals worldwide depend on the efficiency, safety and performance of our single-use endoscopy, anaesthesia, and patient monitoring & diagnostics solutions. The manifestations of our efforts have ranged from early innovations like the Ambu® Bag™ resuscitator and the Ambu® BlueSensor™ electrodes to our newest landmark solutions like the Ambu® aScope™ – the world’s first single-use flexible endoscope. Moreover, we continuously look to the future with a commitment to deliver innovative quality products that have a positive impact on the work of doctors, nurses and paramedics. Headquartered near Copenhagen in Denmark, Ambu employs approximately 4,000 people in Europe, North America and the Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit ambu.com or ambuUSA.com.