Pointr and Comfy Partner for Safer, Smarter Workplaces With Location Services

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pointr, a leading provider of indoor location technology, has partnered with workplace intelligence platform Comfy to integrate its location services into Comfy’s mobile app, further supporting the safe return of employees to the workplace.

Pointr’s Deep Location platform uses machine learning technology to power highly accurate indoor positioning. When integrated into Comfy’s mobile app, it will allow employees to safely move around offices with easily navigable maps, orient themselves and quickly access health and safety amenities such as temperature stations, hand sanitizer or PPE equipment. Safe wayfinding can also be configured to enable one-way routing or to avoid unsafe zones, through a single customized mobile experience.

“Together with Comfy, we’re leading the way to safely bring back employees to workplaces, while supporting our long-term vision to make buildings smarter. We are excited to bring the power of location to workplaces globally so as to enable great employee experiences and safer buildings”, says Ege Akpinar, CEO at Pointr.

Employees can also use Comfy’s mobile platform to view and reserve available desks and conference rooms, give feedback on the workspace environment, submit work requests and access updates and information on building policies and health and safety guidelines.

“This partnership further empowers Comfy to create healthy and safe workplaces for employees and optimized, flexible spaces for businesses,” said Erica Eaton, Interim CEO and COO, Comfy. “The addition of Pointr’s location services to Comfy’s mobile platform strengthens our ability to support businesses with their safe return to offices, and to build intelligent workplaces for future working models.”

About Comfy

Comfy, a Siemens company, is a leading provider of workplace intelligence technology, empowering people and businesses to create smart, healthy and flexible spaces for the future of work. Positioned at the intersection of employee experience and corporate real estate management, Comfy’s consumer-grade mobile app and IoT integration platform provide rich data insights for portfolio right-sizing and optimization. Headquartered in California’s Silicon Valley, USA, Comfy’s workplace intelligence platform and SaaS solutions are deployed in 59 countries across 83 million square feet of managed office space, with more than 110,000 employee users. www.comfyapp.com

About Pointr

Pointr is a global leader in indoor location. Pointr's Deep Location® technology provides highly accurate indoor positioning. Machine-learning expertise allows location-based services such as digital mapping, navigation, location tracking, geofencing and powerful location-based analytics. Pointr works with major customers in retail, workplace, aviation and hospitality across North America, Europe, Middle East and Asia. Find out more at https://www.pointr.tech

About WorkSafe™

As businesses reopen, WorkSafe™ helps employers ensure business continuity, reassure their employees and enforce compliance. WorkSafe is an enterprise solution that enables contact tracing, occupancy limits, congestion management, safe routing and cleaning monitoring. The technology builds on Pointr's real-time indoor positioning software which has already gained global recognition. WorkSafe is compliant with all data privacy rules and can be rolled out instantly with no hardware required. Find out more at https://worksafe.pointr.tech