Etisalat Takes Major Leap Toward an Autonomous Network with Blue Planet

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates & HANOVER, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Etisalat, one of the leading telecommunications operators in emerging markets recognized by Ookla® Speedtest® as the world’s fastest mobile network provider, has deployed the first end-to-end multi-vendor DWDM Transport network orchestration in the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region with software from Blue Planet, a division of Ciena (NYSE: CIEN), forging a path to create one of the world’s most adaptive and self-optimising networks. Blue Planet’s intelligent automation software supports in accelerating Etisalat’s digital transformation journey in line with UAE’s vision to create a more competitive digital economy.

Haitham Abdulrazzak, Chief Technology Officer, Etisalat, said: “ Etisalat as a global leader in many technologies and innovations continuously aims to enhance its leadership, position, network efficiency and provide superior customer experience, and a ‘zero-touch network target’ is a tool to achieve this. Transport network is in the heart of all autonomous networks, and the deployment of Blue Planet solution is a major step in our strategy to create more agile on demand adaptive networks.”

The Blue Planet software has been designed to support Etisalat’s specific intelligent automation requirements and has been implemented in close collaboration with Etisalat.

By reducing manual operations and automating order-to-service processes, Blue Planet supports Etisalat to further reduce the time it takes to introduce new services by 70 to 90 percent. This efficiency is achieved via the Blue Planet Multi Domain Service Orchestration (MDSO) at the Transport DWDM Network level, which is integrated with Etisalat’s existing OSS inventory and automation systems to execute closed loop automation. Blue Planet also provides automated fiber diversity by integrating with a GIS system, while orchestrating service provisioning across the multi-vendor and multi-domain WDM network.

Additionally, the Blue Planet software will support Etisalat to dynamically tune and adjust Bandwidth on Demand (BoD), enabling its customers to quickly self-provision network resources whenever needed.

Rick Hamilton, Senior Vice President, Blue Planet, a division of Ciena, said: “ Across the globe, operators are using automation to create networks that can handle the ever-changing expectations of their users and Etisalat is at the forefront of that movement. Our Blue Planet software will support this network transformation to accelerate service delivery.”

About Etisalat

Etisalat Group is one of the world’s leading telecom groups in emerging markets. With consolidated net revenues at AED 52.2 billion and consolidated net profit of AED 8.7 billion for 2019, its high credit ratings reflect the company’s strong balance sheet and proven long-term performance.

Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, Etisalat was established over four decades ago in the UAE as the country’s first telecommunications service provider. An international blue-chip organisation, Etisalat Group provides innovative solutions and services to 149 million subscribers in 16 countries across the Middle East, Asia and Africa.

Etisalat is the fastest mobile network globally by Ookla® Speedtest® in 2020 providing its subscribers the most superior experience. Etisalat is named “The Most Valuable Portfolio Brand” in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) by Brand Finance, and has become the first group from the Middle East to break the USD 10 billion barrier in terms of wider portfolio value.

About Blue Planet

Blue Planet, a division of Ciena (NYSE: CIEN), provides market-leading intelligent automation software and specialized professional services to help customers modernize their IT and network operations. Driven by policy and AI-based insights, Blue Planet delivers the closed-loop automation tools needed to align IT and networking processes—critical to facilitating digital transformation. For updates on Blue Planet, visit www.blueplanet.com.

