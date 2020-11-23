University of Phoenix and Dallas College Offer New Credit Transfer Program

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--University of Phoenix and Dallas College announced an agreement today that will allow graduates of Dallas College to easily transfer their credits to University of Phoenix towards earning a bachelor’s degree. Enrolling in the 3+1 transfer program will allow students to save on the cost of their education by spending three years completing general course requirements at Dallas College with a final year at University of Phoenix to earn a Bachelor’s degree in Management, Information Technology, Health Management or Nursing.

“We are excited to align with Dallas College to help address needs in popular industries as IT and healthcare,” said University of Phoenix Provost John Woods. “The ultimate goal is to help prepare students for rewarding careers by getting them started on the right foot. This agreement is a pathway that will help students save money, while still completing their bachelor’s degree in four years. Eligible students need to complete just 11 classes to finish their bachelor’s degree and can graduate in as little as 14 months, when transferring 87 credits to University of Phoenix."

“Dallas College and University of Phoenix aim to provide students with an opportunity to earn their bachelor’s degree in an affordable manner,” said Dr. Shawnda Floyd, Provost of Dallas College. “Both institutions are committed to offering students an economical path for their educational journey.”

The agreement applies to all seven campuses of Dallas College. Students can transfer up to 87 credits towards a bachelor’s degree. If all 87 credits are transferred, students will only need to complete 33 credits to graduate. University of Phoenix offers undergraduate students one course at a time in five-week increments with new courses starting monthly. Additionally, University of Phoenix will waive all fees and tuition for the first course and provides a special Associate Degree Transfer tuition rate for all remaining courses, which is a savings of $144.00 per course.

For more information visit:

www.phoenix.edu/ccstudent

