Landmark Health to Participate in the Innovation Center’s Direct Contracting Model

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Landmark Health and its affiliated medical groups (Landmark) today announced participation in the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation’s (Innovation Center) Direct Contracting Model. This model creates a simple path for original Medicare patients to access transformative solutions like in-home primary care, an offering that has been increasingly in-demand during the pandemic as at-risk individuals choose to stay home.

Currently in the implementation period, which began in October and will run through March 2021, Direct Contracting aims to reduce expenditures and preserve or enhance the quality of care for Medicare fee-for-service (FFS) beneficiaries through risk-sharing payment models with providers. In alignment with the patient population that Landmark serves, the Company views these payment models as presenting an excellent opportunity to focus on all Medicare eligible individuals with complex, chronic conditions.

“We believe this program is an unprecedented opportunity to transform health care for the nearly 45 million Medicare beneficiaries looking for a better patient experience,” said Chris Johnson, head of corporate development at Landmark and lead for direct contracting. “This model will enable Landmark to offer in-home, concierge-level care to a larger number of seniors, creating operational efficiencies, dramatically improving health outcomes and reducing the total cost of care across the system.”

Under the Direct Contracting payment model, beneficiaries will have increased access to innovative, affordable care options, while still maintaining all original Medicare benefits. Participation is voluntary, empowering each patient to choose the healthcare provider(s) with whom they want to have a care relationship.

“CMS is evolving to draw upon successful private sector approaches that drive value and quality in health care,” said Landmark CEO Nick Loporcaro. “Our organization has provided medically complex seniors with in-home, value-based care for more than six years – primarily through Medicare Advantage plans and most recently with full-risk health systems – and we’re thrilled to now extend these services to original Medicare patients.”

