NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Expands Avenova’s Geographic Reach to Australia with New Exclusive Distribution Agreement

EMERYVILLE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NovaBay® Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: NBY), a pharmaceutical company focusing on commercializing Avenova® for the eye care market, announces the signing of an agreement with Paragon Care Group Australia Pty Ltd for the exclusive distribution of Avenova in Australia. Paragon Care Group will begin distributing Avenova directly to consumers under its Designs For Vision brand beginning in early 2021.

“We are delighted to expand the geographic reach of Avenova with this agreement covering Australia,” said Justin Hall, NovaBay CEO. “In Designs for Vision we have secured an ideal partner with a reputation for sourcing the highest quality products and an established market presence from more than 40 years of serving the ophthalmology and optometry sectors in Australia.”

“Avenova fits extremely well with our portfolio of eye care products,” said Nikolas Apostolou, General Manager of Designs for Vision. “It is the only commercially available pure hypochlorous acid lid and lash spray proven to be effective in eliminating the underlying cause of bacterial dry eye, yet Avenova is soothing, safe and effective for long-term use. We believe these qualities make Avenova the best product to treat the chronic bacterial infections that affect approximately 85% of all dry eye sufferers. We are thrilled to make this product available to Australians with dry eye disease.”

Avenova previously received approval from the Australian Government Department of Health and was provided an Australian Register of Therapeutic Good Certificate for distribution in that country.

About Paragon Care Group Australia Pty Ltd

Paragon Care has become recognized as a leading provider of equipment, devices and consumables to the healthcare market. We also offer equipment repair, maintenance and total equipment management through Paragon Care Service & Technology. Our agility and experience enable customers to provide the right solution to achieve the optimal outcome, today.

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc.: Going Beyond Antibiotics®

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focusing on commercializing and developing its non-antibiotic anti-infective products to address the unmet therapeutic needs of the global, topical anti-infective market with its two distinct product categories: the NEUTROX® family of products and the AGANOCIDE® compounds. The Neutrox family of products includes AVENOVA® for the eye care market, NEUTROPHASE® for wound care market, and CELLERX® for the aesthetic dermatology market. The Aganocide compounds, still under development, have target applications in the dermatology and urology markets.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements that are based upon management’s current expectations, assumptions, estimates, projections and beliefs. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about our success in selling Avenova in Australia and generally the Company’s expected future financial results. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or achievements to be materially different and adverse from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties relating to our ability to enter into the beauty market, find and maintain distribution channels, and generally all risks associated with launching a new product into the beauty industry. Other risks relating to NovaBay’s business, including risks that could cause results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements in this press release, are detailed in NovaBay’s latest Form 10-Q/K filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, especially under the heading “Risk Factors.” The forward-looking statements in this release speak only as of this date, and NovaBay disclaims any intent or obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statement except as required by law.

