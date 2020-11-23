American Family Insurance names home renovation duo Drew and Jonathan Scott as brand ambassadors

MADISON, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--American Family Insurance announced today that Drew and Jonathan Scott, multifaceted entrepreneurs, designers and twin television personalities, have signed on as the company’s newest brand ambassadors.

The pair are stars of several top-rated real estate and home renovation shows, including Property Brothers: Forever Home and Brother Vs. Brother on HGTV. Research shows 70% of Americans started home improvement projects during the pandemic and plan more projects in 2021.

“Drew and Jonathan have a brand that closely aligns with American Family, our customers and specific products and services we deliver to serve them,” said Kesha Bozeman, associate vice president, enterprise marketing.

“We share a passion for the places we call home. Drew and Jonathan believe in creating them, and we believe in protecting them. Our partnership exemplifies our commitment to brand ambassadors that represent American Family in deep, authentic ways.”

The Scott Brothers also align with the company’s cultural values of caring and giving back to communities. Delivering the highest rated programming on HGTV, Drew and Jonathan’s shows garner over 70 million viewers annually. The brothers recently completed their 400th on-air home renovation, earning them the most number of episodes for any talent in the genre’s history in the US. In addition to their dedicated on-air work with families across North America, Drew and Jonathan actively support philanthropic organizations like Hearts of America, No Kid Hungry, and Habitat for Humanity, who named them Habitat Humanitarians in 2017.

“Through our work with families over the years, we’ve seen people turn their dream home into a reality,” said Drew Scott. “American Family’s promise to protect what a family has worked so hard to achieve, as well as all they do to support their community, is why we’re proud to be partnering with them.”

“It’s also why we’re AmFam customers,” added Jonathan Scott. “They’re in the business of supporting people and inspiring them to protect what matters most.”

This marketing partnership will expand beyond traditional media to social digital channels. Drew and Jonathan have a large social media presence, with a combined 3.2 million followers on Facebook, 2 million on Twitter and 4.6 million on Instagram.

“Throughout the year, we will include the Scott brothers in multi-channel campaigns and will leverage them to help achieve our business goals,” said Sherina Smith, marketing vice president. “We’ll also share how their experiences embody a commitment to the pursuit of dreams.”

