Protegrity and Latbc Partner to Accelerate Data Protection for Latin American Businesses

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Protegrity, a global leader in data security, has partnered with Latbc, a leading technology consulting firm headquartered in Mexico City, to bring the Protegrity Data Protection Platform to enterprises in the Latin American (LATAM) market across banking, financial services, retail, healthcare, and other industries. Through the partnership, Protegrity and Latbc are helping businesses safely advance their digital transformation efforts and embrace the next wave of Secure AI innovation. The Protegrity Data Protection Platform’s modern anonymization technology secures personally identifiable information (PII) and any sensitive data, helping LATAM businesses meet evolving regional and global privacy regulations, such as PCI DSS compliance for financial services customers. Protegrity and Latbc will also support mutual customers through cloud services enablement and securing AI and analytics systems to accelerate innovation.

“ Making sensitive data accessible for different use cases while adhering to privacy regulations can be challenging to manage,” said Latbc CEO Xavier Espinosa de los Monteros. “ The risks are high, so the preparation has to be rigorous, and businesses must have a clear path in which they can securely move, analyze, and store data. Teaming up with Protegrity is an exciting opportunity to offer our joint customers the ability to protect and securely manage their sensitive data, especially as businesses face rapid digital transformation during the COVID-19 pandemic. Together with Protegrity, we’re bringing peace of mind to businesses, their employees, and their customers while opening up significant opportunities for innovation.”

Latbc serves North, Central, and South America, focusing on unlocking data’s limitless potential. As businesses across the globe are quickly realizing the criticality of data for fueling innovation, data protection has also risen in importance. This is especially for financial institutions in the LATAM region, due to evolving privacy regulations. The Protegrity and Latbc partnership addresses the challenges of data security and governance, so companies can meet even the highest standards for compliance as they embrace the power of AI and machine learning into their businesses.

“ We’re honored to join efforts with Latbc to empower data-driven organizations to protect their data and their business as they focus on the next level of innovation,” said Protegrity President and CEO Rick Farnell. “ There is a high demand from customers in LATAM looking to transform their data security strategies as they seek to derive more value from their data. Latbc has embraced our industry-leading approach to data protection and we’re mutually invested in supporting our customers on their journeys to secure digital transformation.”

Register today for a webinar on Tuesday, November 24 at 8:30 a.m. CST to learn how Protegrity and Latbc are enabling companies to discover and protect sensitive information to unlock the full potential of data.

About Protegrity

Protegrity, a global leader in data security, protects sensitive data everywhere and future-proofs businesses as data-privacy regulations evolve. Maintaining privacy today across distributed data has become impossibly complicated. With Protegrity, enterprises can secure data wherever it resides, control how it’s protected, and have confidence that data is safe, even if a breach occurs. The Protegrity Data Protection Platform is a modern alternative to traditionally complex data-protection methods that leave gaps in security. Whether encrypting, tokenizing, or applying privacy models, Protegrity protects data at the speed of business. Deep integrations with Snowflake, Amazon Redshift, Teradata, Oracle, Microsoft SQL Server, Cloudera, Databricks, and many other enterprise applications ensure that data remains fully protected in hybrid-cloud, multi-cloud, and on-premises environments without performance penalties. The platform’s fine-grained data protection anonymizes personally identifiable information (PII) that’s used in AI and machine learning models, providing faster access to critical analytics data and dramatically shortening the time to business insights. Protegrity protects the sensitive data of over one billion individuals across global enterprises, including five of the world’s 40 largest banks, five out of 10 of the top health insurance providers, and three of the world’s leading multinational companies. With more than two decades of industry-leading innovation, Protegrity allows businesses to finally tap into the value of their data and accelerate digital transformation timelines – without jeopardizing individuals’ fundamental right to privacy.