U.S. Urology Partners Announces Partnership with Associated Medical Professionals of New York

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--U.S. Urology Partners, a portfolio company of NMS Capital, announced today its strategic partnership with Associated Medical Professionals of New York, creating one of the nation’s largest independent providers of urological and other specialty services. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Associated Medical Professionals is a market-leading, multi-specialty urology practice operating throughout Syracuse, New York, and the surrounding regions. U.S. Urology Partners’ operations include one of the largest urology practices in the Midwest, Central Ohio Urology Group. The combined groups will benefit from U.S. Urology Partners’ substantial investment in people, technology and services to better address patient and employee needs in the communities they serve, while being well positioned for continued growth.

“We are excited about the synergies and strengths this new partnership brings to U.S. Urology Partners,” stated Mark Cherney, Chief Executive Officer, U.S. Urology Partners. “It’s the next step in building our platform into a world-class urology services model that provides a better patient, physician and employee experience in the communities we serve. We believe that this partnership will deliver best practices and outcomes that will lead the urological industry for decades to come.”

Dr. Angelo R. DeRosalia, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Associated Medical Professionals, and newly appointed U.S. Urology Partners President, commented, “This exciting partnership will allow Associated Medical Professionals to remain at the forefront as a premier provider of quality, compassionate healthcare. We are looking forward to our patients experiencing the benefits offered by U.S. Urology Partners.”

Luis Gonzalez, Partner at NMS Capital, added, “The addition of Associated Medical Professionals is a transformative partnership for U.S. Urology Partners, and along with the investment in Central Ohio Urology Group, creates a clear leader in the urology space. The transaction sends a strong signal to the market that U.S. Urology Partners has a truly differentiated approach to working with urology groups, and NMS’s track-record of successfully building market-leading practices across numerous physician specialties is an equally important factor.”

U.S. Urology Partners provides extensive leadership expertise and infrastructure resources across important functional areas, including provider recruitment, payor contracting, data analytics, compliance and business development to enhance the patient, physician and employee experience.

Nexus Health Capital served as financial advisor and Katten Muchin Rosenman provided legal advice to Associated Medical Professionals. McDermott Will & Emery and Greenberg Traurig provided legal advice to NMS and U.S. Urology Partners.

About U.S. Urology Partners

U.S. Urology Partners is one of the nation’s largest independent providers of urology and other specialty services, including general urology, surgical procedures, advanced treatment options for prostate and bladder cancer, and other ancillary services. The practice now consists of more than 50 providers across a clinical network with 24 offices throughout central Ohio and upstate New York, including a state-of-the-art ambulatory surgery center. U.S. Urology Partners was formed to support urology practices through an experienced team of healthcare executives and resources, while serving as a platform upon which NMS Capital intends to build a leading provider of urological services through an acquisition strategy. U.S. Urology Partners’ corporate offices are in Gahanna, Ohio, and Nolensville, Tennessee, just outside of Columbus and Nashville. For additional information on U.S. Urology Partners, please visit the company’s website at www.us-uro.com.

About Associated Medical Professionals of New York

Associated Medical Professionals of New York (“AMP”) is a multi-specialty medical practice based in Syracuse, New York, serving the Central New York region. Established in 2008, AMP has grown to become one of the largest multi-specialty groups of its kind in the area that strives to provide quality healthcare at each of the nine locations. As a pivotal point of care in each community, AMP is able to provide continuity of care for a vast population of patients. AMP maintains a robust suite of ancillary services, including radiation oncology, pathology, lithotripsy, imaging and clinical research. AMP’s provider base consists of more than 30 providers and numerous clinical support staff practicing in nine office locations. For more information on Associated Medical Professionals, please visit the company’s website at www.ampofny.com.

About NMS Capital

NMS Capital is a New York headquartered private investment firm specializing in strategic equity investments and leveraged buyouts of lower middle market companies. The firm was formed through the spin-out of a group of portfolio companies from the Goldman Sachs Merchant Banking Division. NMS focuses on companies headquartered in the U.S. poised to benefit from sustainable growth trends with particular concentration on companies in Business Services and Healthcare Services. For additional information on NMS Capital, please visit the firm's website at www.nms-capital.com.