AECOM awarded design contract to modernize U.S. Air Force Academy’s historic Sijan Hall

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AECOM (NYSE:ACM), the world’s premier infrastructure consulting firm, today announced that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Omaha District selected the firm to design the renovation of the U.S. Air Force Academy’s 700,000-square-foot Sijan Hall, which is located just north of Colorado Springs, CO. The dormitory is situated in the campus’s Cadet Area, which is a National Historic Landmark District. This will be the first modernization project at Sijan Hall since it was built in 1968, with the design encompassing residential, academic, courtyard, and recreational spaces.

“ AECOM’s strong in-house multi-disciplinary capabilities and track record of technical excellence positioned us as a trusted partner to help modernize the cadet experience,” said Lara Poloni, AECOM’s president. “ With more than 20 years of project experience at the U.S. Air Force Academy, we understand that it plays a vital role as both an active military installation and a prestigious institution of higher education. We are proud to support the Academy’s mission to prepare future generations of leaders in the Air Force, Space Force, and beyond.”

The $25-million design contract requires a complex five-phase renovation that will allow Sijan Hall to remain occupied throughout construction. Sijan Hall—the second-largest dormitory in the United States with 2,200 beds—is a cornerstone of cadet living and is grouped into squadrons. AECOM’s design team will reconfigure shared spaces for studying and socializing to foster collaboration and improve cadet wellbeing. The modernization will incorporate energy-efficient materials and systems, smart building technologies, improved daylighting, and updated HVAC systems, including geothermal energy and air conditioning for the first time—all while meeting USACE high-performance and sustainable building requirements.

AECOM’s portfolio of work at the U.S. Air Force Academy includes the ongoing restoration of the iconic Cadet Chapel, the design of the new U.S. Air Force Center for Cyber Innovation (Cyberworx), and the historic Kettle Creek Dam, as well as master planning, facility assessments, building renovations, environmental services, and airfield designs.

About AECOM

AECOM (NYSE: ACM) is the world’s premier infrastructure consulting firm, delivering professional services throughout the project lifecycle – from planning, design and engineering to program and construction management. On projects spanning transportation, buildings, water, energy and the environment, our public- and private-sector clients trust us to solve their most complex challenges. Our teams are driven by a common purpose to deliver a better world through our unrivaled technical expertise and innovation, a culture of equity, diversity and inclusion, and a commitment to environmental, social and governance priorities. AECOM is a Fortune 500 firm and its Professional Services business had revenue of $13.2 billion in fiscal year 2020. See how we deliver what others can only imagine at aecom.com and @AECOM.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this communication other than statements of historical fact are “forward-looking statements” for purposes of federal and state securities laws, including any statements of the plans, strategies and objectives for future operations, profitability, strategic value creation, coronavirus impacts, risk profile and investment strategies, and any statements regarding future economic conditions or performance, and the expected financial and operational results of AECOM. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results could differ materially from those projected or assumed in any of our forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results, performance and achievements, or industry results to differ materially from estimates or projections contained in our forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the following: our business is cyclical and vulnerable to economic downturns and client spending reductions; impacts caused by the coronavirus and the related economic instability and market volatility, including the reaction of governments to the coronavirus, including any prolonged period of travel, commercial or other similar restrictions, the delay in commencement, or temporary or permanent halting of construction, infrastructure or other projects, requirements that we remove our employees or personnel from the field for their protection, and delays or reductions in planned initiatives by our governmental or commercial clients or potential clients; losses under fixed-price contracts; limited control over operations run through our joint venture entities; liability for misconduct by our employees or consultants; failure to comply with laws or regulations applicable to our business; maintaining adequate surety and financial capacity; high leverage and potential inability to service our debt and guarantees; exposure to Brexit; exposure to political and economic risks in different countries; currency exchange rate fluctuations; retaining and recruiting key technical and management personnel; legal claims; inadequate insurance coverage; environmental law compliance and adequate nuclear indemnification; unexpected adjustments and cancellations related to our backlog; partners and third parties who may fail to satisfy their legal obligations; AECOM Capital real estate development projects; managing pension cost; cybersecurity issues, IT outages and data privacy; risks associated with the benefits and costs of the Power transaction and other recent acquisitions and divestitures, including the risk that the expected benefits of such transactions or any contingent purchase price will not be realized within the expected time frame, in full or at all; the risk that costs of restructuring transactions and other costs incurred in connection with recent acquisitions and divestitures will exceed our estimates or otherwise adversely affect our business or operations; as well as other additional risks and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements set forth in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof. We do not intend, and undertake no obligation, to update any forward-looking statement.