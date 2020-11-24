Best Black Friday Perfume & Cologne Deals (2020): Top Jo Malone, Chanel & More Fragrance Product Deals Reported by Deal Stripe

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Compare all the latest cologne & perfume deals for Black Friday 2020, featuring all the latest fragrance product sales from Chanel, Jo Malone and more top brands. Links to the top deals are listed below.
Best Perfume Deals:
- Save on Dolce & Gabbana, Versace, Armani, and more best selling fragrances at Ulta.com - click the link to check the latest deals on favorite women’s and men’s fragrances including savings on gift sets
- Save on Lancôme, Yves Saint Laurent, Burberry, and other top-rated women's perfumes at Ulta.com - check the latest deals on popular women’s perfume brands including items with free gifts for purchases of some participating brands
- Save up to 72% on Calvin Klein, Lancome, Clinique and other popular fragrances at Walmart - click the link to see updated prices on favorite fragrances including deals on sets and bundles
- Save up to 75% on women's perfume from top brands like Calvin Klein, Burberry, Juicy Couture and more at Walmart - check the latest deals on popular women’s perfume like Obsession and Viva La Juicy including discounts on perfume gift sets
- Save up to 50% on top-rated Clinique fragrances like Clinique Happy, Calyx, and Aromatics at Clinique.com - click the link to see live deals and huge discounts especially on the Happy Treats and A Little Happiness sets
- Save on best selling perfume from top brands like Versace, Dolce & Gabbana, and more at Amazon - check the latest deals on perfumes for men & women including price cuts on perfume gift sets and bundles
- Save on Chanel Coco Mademoiselle, Chanel No 5, and other Chanel best selling perfumes at Walmart - click the link to see the latest deals on Chanel perfume favorites including discounts on gift sets
Best Cologne Deals:
- Save on best-selling men's colognes like Ralph Lauren, Paco Rabanne, Armani, and more at Ulta.com - check the latest deals on your favorite men’s colognes plus free gift for purchases of some brands
- Save up to 67% on top-rated men's colognes from Ralph Lauren, Calvin Klein, Burberry, and more at Walmart - check live deals on favorite men’s colognes with discounts available on cologne gift sets and body sprays
- Save up to 40% on men's cologne from Dolce & Gabbana, Paco Rabanne, Nautica, and more at Amazon - click the link to see the latest prices on best-selling men’s colognes plus deals on sets and collections
- Save up to $60 on Jo Malone cologne sprays at Walmart - check live prices on Jo Malone favorites like the Peony & Blush, Orris & Sandalwood, and Black Cedarwood & Juniper
A perfume is a great mood enhancer and can foster self-confidence. Their scents last longer than cologne because the latter has a lesser concentration of essential oils in them. One of the most iconic perfumes in the world is Chanel Perfume No. 5 with its mix of floral, citrusy scents layered over a warm woody base. Coco Chanel describes it as “smelling like a woman.” Despite its popularity, Chanel is outranked in price. DKNY Golden Delicious Million Dollar Fragrance Bottle sells for $1 million. Other notable names in the perfume industry are Jo Malone, Gucci, and Polo.
