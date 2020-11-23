Cordoba Corporation Welcomes Jacqueline L. Reynoso as Director of Programs and Policy

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cordoba Corporation is pleased to announce that Jacqueline L. Reynoso has joined the company as Director of Programs and Policy.

“I’m delighted to have Jacqueline join our team,” stated Cordoba Corporation Founder & CEO George L. Pla. “She brings tremendous public policy experience and an in depth understanding of diverse community needs and binational dynamics, which will assist our sectors in developing well planned, innovative, and equitable project solutions.”

Ms. Reynoso possesses 15 years of executive management experience in policy advocacy, program development, stakeholder engagement and regional planning efforts in San Diego. She previously served as President and CEO of the National City Chamber of Commerce for 12 years where she oversaw all organizational functions including budgeting and finance, operations, strategic planning, marketing and communications, contract negotiations, project delivery, public affairs, and business development.

“I am excited to join a diverse, dynamic and talented team that shares my commitment to excellence both in the technical field and in making a difference in the local community,” stated Ms. Reynoso.

Ms. Reynoso’s past experience also includes leading National City’s Economic Development Department, working in Real Estate Management for the Centre City Development Corporation, as Manager of Board and Shareholder Relations of Promerica Bank in Los Angeles, and as Executive Fellow with the Office of Attorney General Bill Lockyer.

Ms. Reynoso’s professional leadership includes diverse positions such as President of ARTS, a creative youth development organization; Chairwoman of the Southwestern College Mariachi Scholarship Foundation; Treasurer of Olivewood Gardens & Learning Center at the International Community Foundation; Founder and organizer of the International Mariachi Festival & Competition; Audit Chair for Planned Parenthood of the Pacific Southwest; and most recently, Founder and President of the National City Chamber Foundation.

Ms. Reynoso maintains active participation with the United States Small Business Association Advisory Board, Mexican American Business and Professionals Association, South County Economic Development Council, United States Chamber of Commerce, Pro Salud Board Member in Mexico, and USS Midway Diversity and Inclusion Advisory Board.

Ms. Reynoso’s interest and acumen in public policy earned her a seat as a UC Public Policy International Affairs fellow at the Goldman School of Public Policy. In 2002, Ms. Reynoso graduated Magna Cum Laude from Berkeley and received a B.A. in Psychology with a Minor in Public Policy. In 2006, Ms. Reynoso was awarded the prestigious presidential scholarship and earned her Masters Degree in Public Policy and Public Finance from Harvard University at the John F. Kennedy School of Government. From 2001 – 2002, she studied Italian Language and Culture in Siena, Italy, at the Universita Per Stranieri. She is also a graduate of San Diego County’s Water Academy, which prepares the next generation of water management leaders.

Ms. Reynoso is based out of Cordoba Corporation’s San Diego Regional Office in Kearny Mesa and can be reached at Jacqueline.Reynoso@cordobacorp.com or (619) 509-5248.

About Cordoba Corporation: Founded in 1983, Cordoba Corporation is a California engineering, construction management, and program management firm specializing in the delivery of infrastructure projects in the education and facilities, transportation, energy, and water sectors. Our headquarters are in Los Angeles with offices throughout the state, including Sacramento, San Francisco, San Ramon, Chatsworth, Ontario, Santa Ana and San Diego. We have successfully completed hundreds of significant infrastructure projects throughout our nearly 40-year history, and we are proud that Cordoba is recognized by Engineering News-Record as one of the leading firms of our kind in the nation. We uniquely combine the technical expertise of our engineers, project managers, and construction managers with an in-depth understanding of public policy and infrastructure development, while focused on Making a Difference in the communities in which we live and work.