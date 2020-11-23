Award-Winning Cannabis Brand STIIIZY Launches on Leading Cannabis Marketplace Eaze

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Eaze, California’s largest marketplace for legal cannabis delivery, today announced that STIIIZY’s award-winning vapes are now available via Eaze’s on-demand delivery menu. For the first time, Eaze customers across California can get STIIIZY proprietary vaping technology delivered to their doorsteps with the touch of a button.

“ STIIIZY’s fans are passionate about their products, so pairing their loyalty with Eaze’s statewide reach is a winning calculation for customers, STIIIZY, and Eaze,” said Eaze Chief Operating Officer Megan Miller.

" We have amazing customers spread out across the entire state of California, and teaming up with Eaze is going to make it a lot easier for us to connect with them," said James Kim, co-founder of STIIIZY.

Both companies share a commitment to promoting industry diversification and social equity. Last month, STIIIZY opened a new retail store in San Francisco’s Union Square with co-owner and CEO Cindy De La Vega, San Francisco’s first Latina dispensary owner and a Verified Equity Applicant. This week, Eaze announced the national launch of its Momentum social equity business accelerator, and recently expanded its Social Equity Menu into Los Angeles.

“ Customers who want to consume conscientiously shop at Eaze,” said Darius Kemp, Eaze’s director of diversity and community change, “ STIIIZY’s commitment to supporting equity aligns with our goal of delivering good with the goods.”

Last fall, STIIIZY launched two new product lines - STIIIZY Live Resin and STIIIZY Cannabis Derived Terpenes - and has since successfully expanded into more strains. STIIIZY Live Resin is a concentrate extracted from freshly harvested, flash-frozen cannabis to preserve the plant’s aromatic terpenes as well as its full cannabinoid profile, resulting in a naturally flavorful extract with no additives. STIIIZY’s Live Resin is single-sourced and made in small batches, appealing to the purists among the brand’s legions of fans, who have grown exponentially since STIIIZY’s launch in Los Angeles in 2017. STIIIZY Cannabis Derived Terpenes are extracted directly from single-sourced cannabis plants, and preserve the natural terpene profile of each flower strain to deliver optimum synergy in both flavor and potency.

About Eaze

Eaze delivers good with the goods. As California’s largest legal cannabis marketplace for delivery, we work with a network of licensed retailers to bring enjoyment and convenience to our customers, break down barriers to access, and cultivate community in everything we do. With over six million cannabis deliveries to-date, we are committed to creating a more diverse and sustainable industry through our Momentum business accelerator and Social Equity Partners Program. Learn more at eaze.com.

About STIIIZY

STIIIZY, an innovative, award-winning, California-based cannabis brand. Founded in 2017 as a pioneering vape company, STIIIZY has evolved into so much more. Today, STIIIZY is quickly becoming one of the world's most treasured cannabis brands with its distinctive and class defining retail stores and amazing new cannabis products like LIIIT, STIIIZY's robust indoor flower, BIIIT, our delicious line of THC infused edibles, and most recently our hand-crafted EXTRACTS. We create innovative products for those willing to soar to new heights.