Tanium Deepens Strategic Partnership with CIS, Joining the Elite CIS CyberMarket

EMERYVILLE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tanium, the provider of unified endpoint management and security built for the world’s most demanding IT environments, today announced a strategic partnership with the Center for Internet Security, Inc. (CIS®). Through this partnership, Tanium joins the elite CIS CyberMarket®, a collaborative purchasing program that serves U.S. State, Local, Tribal and Territorial (SLTT) government organizations, nonprofit entities and public health and education institutions to improve cybersecurity through cost-effective group procurement. For the past few years, Tanium also has been a CIS SecureSuite® member, promoting the CIS Benchmarks™ to help organizations follow recommended configurations to secure all IT systems.

“Leaders in the public sector are facing a new world with ever-increasing endpoints, a distributed workforce and increased pressure from state and local decrees,” said Charles Ross, Chief Customer Officer, Tanium. “We are committed to helping agencies assess their risk and establish a solid baseline for endpoint management and control. By following guidelines from CIS and selecting the right technology partners, these organizations can evolve their cybersecurity postures to meet the needs of their staff and citizens, as well as comply with state and local mandates.”

CIS, a community-driven nonprofit dedicated to making the connected world a safer place for public and private organizations, is responsible for the CIS Controls® and CIS Benchmarks™, globally recognized best practices for securing IT systems and data. As a member of CIS CyberMarket, Tanium offers members of Multi-State Information Sharing and Analysis Center® (MS-ISAC®) and Elections Infrastructure Information Sharing and Analysis Center® (EI-ISAC®) a complimentary gap assessment, providing visibility into the health of their IT environment. The assessment helps organizations better understand the state of their endpoints, identify critical gaps and provide a cyber risk score so organizations can develop an actionable path to better endpoint management and security. Additionally, MS-ISAC and EI-ISAC members can access a variety of endpoint security management solutions at discounted rates.

Comply, one of eleven solution modules in the Tanium Platform, performs compliance checks and vulnerability scans in real time at scale to boost security hygiene, prepare for audits and improve regulatory compliance. As part of Tanium’s CIS SecureSuite Membership, Comply is certified by CIS to accurately evaluate and report on CIS Benchmarks, consensus-developed secure configuration guidelines for hardening operating systems, servers, cloud environments and more. Tanium also integrates CIS Benchmarks and CIS Controls, a prioritized set of critical security controls and cybersecurity best practices, into its security service offerings.

“CIS Benchmarks provide a consensus-based set of configuration recommendations for IT products, but it’s our partners, like Tanium, that ultimately lead to an organization’s cybersecurity program success,” says Curtis Dukes, CIS Executive Vice President of Security Best Practices & Automation Group. “Each partner in CIS CyberMarket is selected because they provide extraordinary and effective solutions for our members, and we’ve found Tanium’s solutions to be highly effective at providing unified endpoint management and security. We welcome Tanium into CIS CyberMarket to provide cost-effective solutions to the SLTT community.”

Vendors that wish to participate in the CIS CyberMarket are rigorously vetted by both CIS subject-matter experts and a volunteer board of state and local government cybersecurity professionals to ensure the services are the best and most effective solution for members.

The Center for Internet Security® (CIS®) makes the connected world a safer place for people, businesses and governments through our core competencies of collaboration and innovation. We are a community-driven nonprofit, responsible for the CIS Controls® and CIS Benchmarks™, globally recognized best practices for securing IT systems and data. We lead a global community of IT professionals to continuously evolve these standards and provide products and services to proactively safeguard against emerging threats. Our CIS Hardened Images® provide secure, on-demand, scalable computing environments in the cloud. CIS is home to the Multi-State Information Sharing and Analysis Center® (MS-ISAC®), the trusted resource for cyber threat prevention, protection, response and recovery for U.S. State, Local, Tribal and Territorial government entities, and the Elections Infrastructure Information Sharing and Analysis Center® (EI-ISAC®), which supports the rapidly changing cybersecurity needs of U.S. elections offices. To learn more, visit CISecurity.org or follow us on Twitter: @CISecurity.

CIS CyberMarket® is CIS's collaborative purchasing program that serves U.S. State, Local, Tribal and Territorial (SLTT) government organizations, nonprofit entities and public health and education institutions to improve cybersecurity through cost-effective group procurement. By leveraging the collective purchasing power of our participating organizations, CIS CyberMarket works with industry-leading cybersecurity providers to secure significant group purchasing opportunities to meet the ever-evolving cybersecurity needs of our members.

Tanium offers a unified endpoint management and security platform that is built for the world’s most demanding IT environments. Many of the world’s largest and most sophisticated organizations, including nearly half of the Fortune 100, top retailers and financial institutions, and six branches of the US Armed Forces rely on Tanium to make confident decisions, operate efficiently and effectively, and remain resilient against disruption. Tanium has been named to the Forbes Cloud 100 list of “Top 100 Private Companies in Cloud Computing” for five consecutive years and ranks 10th on FORTUNE’s list of the “100 Best Medium Workplaces.” Visit us at www.tanium.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.