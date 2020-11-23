InspIR Group Forms Integrated Investor Relations ESG Partnership with Third Economy

NEW YORK & SÃO PAULO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--InspIR Group (“InspIR”), a leading strategic investor relations and corporate communications advisory firm, today announced a unique partnership with Third Economy, the leading sustainable investment research and consulting firm. Together, InspIR and Third Economy will expand InspIR’s extensive financial communications offering with a complete ESG consulting approach to investor relations for public companies and those planning initial public offerings.

Third Economy empowers companies to understand the impact of sustainability factors on their financial value, to then enhance and promote their own capabilities, drive long-term profitability and generate a positive impact across all stakeholders. By implementing sustainable practices and robust ESG communications, companies enhance their access to debt and equity financing as well as minimize their cost of capital. The InspIR-Third Economy Partnership therefore leverages the strengths of both advisory firms, combining the power of Third Economy’s leadership and expertise in ESG with InspIR’s decades of experience in investor relations, marketing and public offerings.

“The InspIR-Third Economy partnership is a powerful combination,” said Monique Skruzny, InspIR’s CEO and Founder. “It’s clear that many companies today seek to better understand how they can communicate their important work in the ESG realm to effectively address the financial markets’ accelerating transition to more sustainable portfolios. Today, institutional equity and fixed-income investors managing over US $40.5 trillion across the world incorporate ESG factors into their investment decisions and are increasingly committed to responsible investing. Together, InspIR and Third Economy enable listed companies in the US, Latin America and other emerging markets to understand the ESG practices and information this rapidly growing number of investors demand and to capitalize on emerging trends in the global capital markets.” She continued, “Given the growing shift in capital allocation toward companies that can demonstrate a clear ESG strategy and progress against it, this area of a company’s performance is becoming increasingly critical to investor relations and corporate boards. InspIR and Third Economy’s deep understanding of global best practices and local capital markets provide clients with ESG IR solutions uniquely tailored to their audiences and needs.”

“Partnering with InspIR will enable us to better promote our client’s sustainability strategies and programs to investors globally,” said Chad Spitler, Third Economy’s Founder and CEO. “InspIR’s market dominance in Latin America, combined with Third Economy’s expertise in global sustainable investment trends, will help clients diversify and expand their investor base through improved ESG ratings, ESG index inclusion, credibility and transparency. As ESG concepts continue to be integrated into earnings calls, investor roadshows and engagements, our combined capabilities can help companies proactively explain their strategies for long-term sustainability to satisfy investors, employees and other stakeholders.”

Chad Spitler was formerly a Partner at PJT CamberView, an advisory firm specializing in public company investor engagement surrounding complex or contested shareholder matters. He is most widely known for his role establishing what are now BlackRock’s Investment Stewardship and Sustainable Investing teams. As a Managing Director at the world’s largest asset manager, Chad led the team responsible for analyzing how ESG factors may impact financial performance, integrating that analysis into investment decisions, proxy voting, corporate engagement and product development. His work facilitated billions of dollars of capital into sustainable investments and hundreds of public companies to integrate long-term thinking into their business strategies.

