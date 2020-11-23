airBaltic Appoints Jetcraft Commercial in Largest Single-mandate to Date

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jetcraft Commercial, the commercial aircraft division of global aircraft trading firm Jetcraft, has been retained to exclusively market the sub-lease of 11 Dash 8-400 NextGen aircraft from airBaltic.

Following the Latvian airline’s decision to focus its fleet solely on the Airbus A220, Jetcraft Commercial will offer an immediate sub-lease of 11 out of a total 12 aircraft listed.

Raphael Haddad, President, Jetcraft Commercial, says: “ We are proud to support airBaltic in its decision on the future of its fleet, and look forward to securing placement for these aircraft in the commercial leasing market.

“ With expertise in facilitating complex transactions across multiple parties and regions, Jetcraft Commercial is well-placed to support the commercial airline community, including structuring aircraft financing and leases. Our global, dynamic team is well-resourced and ready to execute this, our largest single-mandate to date.”

Jetcraft Commercial launched in 2015, capitalizing on Jetcraft’s existing worldwide presence and experience to offer clients an agile partner within the commercial aircraft sales and leasing community. The division has expedited numerous transactions and doubled its sales team since inception, including the addition of Managing Director of Aviation Finance, Marc Meloche.

With a diverse inventory, featuring aircraft from Airbus, Boeing, Bombardier, De Havilland Canada, Embraer and others, Jetcraft Commercial has a proven record of procuring and placing commercial aircraft worldwide. To view all listings please visit: www.jetcraft.com/inventory/commercial/

