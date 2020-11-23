Unitus Community Credit Union Selects Payrailz to Deliver on Digital Payment Vision, Invests in Payrailz CUSO CU Railz®

GLASTONBURY, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Payrailz®, a digital payments company offering smarter, more engaging payment experiences to banks and credit unions across the United States, announced that Unitus Community Credit Union is a new investor in CU Railz and will initially implement Payrailz’ smart payments platform for P2P payments in order to offer a more engaging digital payment experience to its more than 100,000 members.

Building on the recently enhanced digital banking platform, Unitus recognized the need for a better digital payment experience for its members. Credit union leaders selected Payrailz’ smart payments platform to lead its digital P2P efforts and drive a full-service and member-focused experience.

“Even before COVID-19, we worked to ensure our members had a convenient and robust digital banking experience in place,” said Scott Bell, Chief Experience Officer at Unitus. “Since the pandemic, we’ve seen a significant increase in our members engaging through the digital channels. With Payrailz, our credit union will deliver a digital member experience that keeps pace with our rapidly growing membership and keeps us competitive as consumers migrate to digital.”

“We chose to collaborate with other credit unions by investing in CU Railz,” Bell continued. “Having ownership in the platform is important to us. Being part of CU Railz gives Unitus a voice in the future of our payments strategy and that’s crucial for a credit union like ours.”

CU Railz enables credit unions to take control of their future by partnering with Payrailz to develop new, innovative technologies and services that will revolutionize the payments experience. Payrailz’ smart payments platform leverages AI and machine learning to learn members’ payment habits and make predictive and proactive recommendations based on those habits. Payrailz’ platform’s “Do It For Me” approach offers members a more engaging digital payments experience and makes payments like P2P transactions simple for members, as the platform does the work for them. This keeps members happy and makes their lives easier, thus strengthening their relationship with their credit union.

“Unitus sets a great example of what it looks like to be truly member-focused. They have so many new technologies in place to ensure members have access to the digital services they need every day,” said Fran Duggan, CEO of Payrailz. “We are proud to be working with a credit union that recognizes not only the need for digital banking, but the importance of digital payments and we look forward to giving them a solution that sets them apart from their competition.”

About Unitus Community Credit Union

Unitus Community Credit Union is passionate about helping people get smart about their money and take control of their future throughout Portland Metro, Salem, and the State of Washington. At Unitus, we’re dedicated to doing the right thing for our community with neighborhood branches and partnerships with nonprofit organizations that improve the quality of life for all people in our communities. Visit unitusccu.com to learn more about our commitment to personally walking our members toward bigger and brighter personal bests.

About CU Railz®

CU Railz is a new credit union service organization (CUSO) founded to enable credit unions to take control of their future by partnering with Payrailz to collaborate on new, innovative payment technologies and services that will revolutionize the payments experience. The CUSO was specially created to provide credit unions with access to Payrailz' solutions and advantages. For more information, visit payrailz.com/curailz.

About Payrailz®

Payrailz is a digital payments company offering advanced payment capabilities and experiences including consumer and business bill pay, external and internal transfers, new account funding, P2P, B2B, B2C and other related solutions to banks and credit unions. In a society that increasingly has become focused on a “do it for me” culture, Payrailz’ smart technology makes the difference. Payrailz creates smarter payment experiences for the financial services industry that are predictive and more engaging than currently available alternatives. Financial institutions can confidently embrace Payrailz’ API-first and cloud-native technology engine, to offer unique payment solutions to their consumers and businesses. Payrailz helps financial institutions meet the payment expectations of today and the payment innovation needs of tomorrow. For more information, visit payrailz.com, follow them on Twitter @Payrailz, Facebook or LinkedIn, or contact Mickey Goldwasser at 860.430.9245.