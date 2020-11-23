Refrigerator Black Friday Deals (2020): Best Full Size, Mini, Counter Depth & Retro Fridge Savings Found by Saver Trends

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Black Friday researchers have found the best refrigerator deals for Black Friday 2020, featuring discounts on counter depth, full size, retro and mini refrigerators. Browse the full range of deals by clicking the links listed below.

Best Refrigerator Deals:

● Save up to 35% on a wide range of fridges from top brands including Arctic King, Frigidaire, Galanz & more at Walmart - save on a wide range of mini, compact, single, full-size, wine fridges & refrigerators

● Save up to $130 on top-rated fridge freezers, refrigerators & wine fridges at Amazon - check the latest deals on refrigerators from trusted brands including Samsung & Smeg

● Save on fridges from LG, Magic Chef, and Smeg at Overstock.com - check live prices on mini, double drawer, and commercial fridges

● Save up to 20% off on refrigerators from Whirlpool, Frigidaire, Sunbeam, and more at Target - click the link for the latest deals on mini, full size, and counter depth fridge models

● Save up to $600 on best-selling fridges at Abt.com - check the latest savings on side-by-side, top freezer, French door, and compact refrigerators

● Save on a wide range of refrigerators at KitchenAid.com - check the latest deals on undercounter, side-by-side, and French door refrigerators

● Save up to 23% on mini fridges from Galanz, Frigidaire, and Arctic King at Walmart - check live prices on single door and two door mini fridges

● Save up to 25% on top-rated mini fridges at Amazon - check the latest deals on mini fridges from BLACK+DECKER, Frigidaire, Galanz, and more

● Save up to $400 on a wide range of full size fridges at Walmart - check the latest savings on full size fridges from Frigidaire, Whirlpool, and Danby

● Save up to $900 on full size fridges from Galanz, Frigidaire, and Avanti at Amazon - check live prices on single door and two door full size fridges

Interested in more deals? Click here to compare the full selection of deals at Walmart’s Black Friday Deals for Days sales event and click here to browse Amazon’s latest Black Friday deals. Saver Trends earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

About Saver Trends: Saver Trends research and share online sales news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Saver Trends earns from qualifying purchases.