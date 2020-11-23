Richardson RFPD Announces Global Distribution Franchise Agreement With Aridea Solutions

GENEVA, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Richardson RFPD, an Arrow Electronics company, today announced that it has entered into a global franchise distribution agreement with Aridea Solutions.

Based in Charleston, W. Va., Aridea offers an array of kits and solutions for IoT applications.

Under the terms of the agreement, Richardson RFPD is a global distributor for Aridea’s Fever Kit, a no-touch, portable device designed to screen people for fever. An individual simply places his or her forehead five inches from the sensor. The microcontroller in the device uses infrared technology to take three separate temperature measurements and then compares those measurements to a passing criterion and provides a result.

“Aridea is a solutions-oriented company, and we look forward to promoting their solutions with some of the technologies and services from other IoT suppliers on the Richardson RFPD line card,” said Rafael R. Salmi, Ph.D., Richardson RFPD’s president.

“We look forward to leveraging Richardson RFPD’s world-class global distribution experience to further extend awareness of our product line,” said Rob Moore, CTO of Aridea Solutions.

Additional information is available at the Aridea Solutions storefront webpage.

