KBRA Releases Research – 2021 Sector Outlook: Will RMBS Get Back on Track?

NEW YORK--()--Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) releases its 2021 RMBS Outlook, which provides updates for full-year 2020 issuance volume, a review of key RMBS market and performance themes, as well as 2021 forecasts. The report also summarizes and discusses collateral performance trends, ratings activity, and research throughout 2020.

Key Takeaways

  • Key themes of 2021 will continue to include pandemic-related economic impacts, the monitoring of credit performance, potential regulatory impacts stemming from a U.S. presidential administration change, as well as proposed policy changes related to the mortgage industry overall.
  • 2020 Issuance Volume: $55 billion, down 10% compared to FY 2019 ($60.4 billion). Non-prime and credit risk transfer (CRT) sectors the worst hit, down more than 20% YoY.
  • 2021 Issuance Expectation: We estimate 2021 issuance to increase 27% YoY to reach almost $69 billion across RMBS 2.0, with large growth contribution from the prime sector (+60%).

Click here to view the report.

