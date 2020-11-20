KBRA Releases Research – 2021 Sector Outlook: Will RMBS Get Back on Track?

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) releases its 2021 RMBS Outlook, which provides updates for full-year 2020 issuance volume, a review of key RMBS market and performance themes, as well as 2021 forecasts. The report also summarizes and discusses collateral performance trends, ratings activity, and research throughout 2020.

Key Takeaways

Key themes of 2021 will continue to include pandemic-related economic impacts, the monitoring of credit performance, potential regulatory impacts stemming from a U.S. presidential administration change, as well as proposed policy changes related to the mortgage industry overall.

2020 Issuance Volume: $55 billion, down 10% compared to FY 2019 ($60.4 billion). Non-prime and credit risk transfer (CRT) sectors the worst hit, down more than 20% YoY.

2021 Issuance Expectation: We estimate 2021 issuance to increase 27% YoY to reach almost $69 billion across RMBS 2.0, with large growth contribution from the prime sector (+60%).

