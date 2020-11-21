Female Sex Toys Market | Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecast | Research Report by Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The global female sex toys market size is poised to grow by USD 8.87 billion during 2020-2024, decelerating at a CAGR of almost 13% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.

The growing preference for customized female sex toys has been identified as one of the critical market drivers for the female sex toys market. These customized and custom -made female sex toys address different needs of the end-users. For instance, Wobbling Willy offers sex toys made from body-safe silicone that can be customized online. Bad Dragon also offers customized handmade sex toys and customized color options for its vibrators. With the availability of such customized products, this market is expected to grow during the forecast period.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Report Highlights:

The major female sex toys market growth came from the retail outlets and specialty stores segment. Expansion plans and product launches by vendors are also expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

APAC was the largest female sex toys in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. This is attributed to factors such as the expansion of distribution capacity by vendors through acquisitions.

The global female sex toy market is fragmented. BMS Enterprises, Dame Products LLC, FUN FACTORY GmbH, J Sainsbury Plc, JIMMYJANE, LELOi AB, Minna Life Inc., Mr. Wills House of Thrills, Tantus Inc., and TENGA Co. Ltd., are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this female sex toy market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.

As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the global female sex toys market 2020-2024 is expected to have a positive impact. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we continue to revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

The increasing number of sexual wellness initiatives and crowdfunding campaigns will be a Key Market Trend

The importance of sexual health is being promoted by various companies and organizations through the use of female sex toys. For instance, Derbyshire Community Health Services (DCHS) conducts sexual health campaigns across the UK to raise awareness about sexual health issues and encourage people to practice safe sex. Similarly, VibesforCongress campaign launched by Unbound Shop promotes awareness about the importance of sexual health and empowers women to own their sexuality through female sex toys. With these crowd funding and sexual awareness campaigns trends, the Female Sex Toys Market is expected to grow during the forecast period.

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Female Sex Toys Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist female sex toys market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the female sex toys market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the female sex toys market

Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of female sex toys market vendors

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five force summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution Channel

Retail outlets and specialty stores - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Online stores - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

BMS Enterprises

Dame Products LLC

FUN FACTORY GmbH

J Sainsbury Plc

JIMMYJANE

LELOi AB

Minna Life Inc.

Mr. Wills House of Thrills

Tantus Inc.

TENGA Co. Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.