The Goddard School® Launches New Video Series, Providing Valuable Resource to Parents

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As cities across the country are assessing whether to close schools due to increasing cases of COVID-19, working parents with young children continue to face difficult decisions in choosing what’s best for their families now. To help parents with children currently enrolled in preschool, as well as parents contemplating an eventual return to preschool, The Goddard School, a leading childcare provider in the U.S., created the Parenting Under Five video series. The 15-part series offers expert advice, findings from the Yale School of Medicine, and practical tips for parents to keep their children safe while continuing vital early childhood education.

“Throughout the pandemic, childcare has remained an essential function of the American economy; it’s the workforce behind the workforce,” said Dennis R. Maple, CEO of Goddard Systems, Inc., the franchise owner of The Goddard School. “While the pandemic has presented unfamiliar challenges, it has also provided a wonderful opportunity for our teachers and staff to connect even more deeply with parents. Now more than ever, we want parents to know that we’re here for them. We launched Parenting Under Five to provide resources designed to help parents make informed decisions for their families.”

To create Parenting Under Five, The Goddard School sought the expertise of health and wellbeing medical experts and education professionals with deep knowledge in early childhood development. Parents, owners, and teachers of The Goddard School also provided insight from their first-hand experiences of managing through the pandemic. All 15 videos are available on both The Goddard School’s website and YouTube channel.

The Parenting Under Five objective is to extend Goddard’s access to medical experts in an effort to help answer parents’ pressing questions on essential care for their young children. Topics include:

Added Maple, “We hope all parents can use these videos to feel confident about making the best decisions for their families, whether that means returning to the classroom or continuing with virtual learning.”

For more information about The Goddard School and its response to the COVID-19 pandemic, please visit GoddardSchool.com.

About The Goddard School®

Learning for fun. Learning for life.®

Children learn best through experience. The Goddard School uses current, academically endorsed methods to ensure that children have fun while learning the skills they need for long-term success in school and in life.

The distinctive structure positions Schools to support the needs of families and helps ensure that children are known and appreciated for their individual talents and personalities. The Goddard School’s F.L.EX.® Learning Program (Fun Learning Experience) helps children explore and discover their interests in a safe, nurturing environment, and a team of acknowledged experts in various fields of early childhood education, guides the course of study.

Additionally, this program has earned AdvancED Corporation Accreditation and Middle States Corporate Accreditation for creating policies, programs and standards that help franchised locations meet high standards in early learning, child development and childcare. The Goddard School serves more than 70,000 students from six weeks to six years old in more than 550 Goddard Schools in 38 states. To learn more about The Goddard School, please visit GoddardSchool.com.