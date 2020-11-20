 Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Announces Multi-Year Partnership with Republic Services

CANTON, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (“HOFV” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW), the only resort, entertainment and media company centered around the power of professional football and owner of the Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls (“the Destination”), today announced a multi-year partnership with Republic Services of Ohio, LLC, a Republic Services, Inc. subsidiary (“Republic”). Republic is an industry leader in U.S. recycling and non-hazardous waste disposal. Republic, which will serve as the Company’s preferred waste and recycling partner, is the latest company HOFV has partnered with to further advance its business plan and growth strategy.

As part of the partnership, Republic will establish a recycling education program and commit resources to the Destination. The program will help to ensure that the Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls is properly managing its waste and recycling, while also educating its anticipated millions of annual visitors on how to take better care of the planet via recycling and other sustainability measures.

Erica Muhleman, Executive Vice President of New Business, Marketing & Sales for HOFV, said, “As Phase II of the Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls continues to gain momentum and we break ground on new assets, we are proud to partner with Republic Services, a company with an incredible track record for safe, clean and healthy waste disposal. Our partnership will ensure that we are not only responsibly handling our waste, but demonstrating our commitment to doing so ethically and sustainably. As our company continues to grow and we further advance our business verticals, protecting the environment will remain a key component of our business plan.”

The Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls currently has over $250 million worth of assets under management. The Destination is one of the largest ongoing construction projects in Ohio, and HOFV anticipates creating thousands of new jobs through Phase II and Phase III construction, which are scheduled to be completed within the next five years. As the assets continue to open, the Destination’s visitor base is expected to increase exponentially, providing an economic lift for the entire region.

“As construction on the Hall of Fame Village continues, Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company leadership recognizes the critical importance of a sustainable recycling and waste services plan,” said Rick Vannan, Republic Services general manager. “We are excited to partner with the Company as it aims to reduce waste, implement a comprehensive recycling program and educate its workforce on proper recycling and waste procedures. We also look forward to launching the Destination’s recycling education program and serving as its preferred waste services partner for years to come.”

About the Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company

The Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW) is a resort and entertainment company leveraging the power and popularity of professional football and its legendary players in partnership with the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Headquartered in Canton, Ohio, the Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company is the owner of the Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls, a multi-use sports, entertainment and media destination centered around the Pro Football Hall of Fame's campus. Additional information on the Company can be found at www.HOFREco.com.

About Republic Services, Inc.

Republic Services, Inc. is an industry leader in U.S. recycling and non-hazardous solid waste disposal. Through its subsidiaries, Republic’s collection companies, transfer stations, recycling centers, landfills and environmental services provide effective solutions to make responsible recycling and waste disposal effortless for its customers across the country. Its 36,000 employees are committed to providing a superior experience while fostering a sustainable Blue Planet® for future generations to enjoy a cleaner, safer and healthier world.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made herein are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words and phrases such as “opportunity,” “future,” “will,” “goal,” and “look forward” and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside the Company’s control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Important factors, among others, that may affect actual results or outcomes include the inability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the business combination; costs related to the business combination; the inability to obtain or maintain the listing of the Company’s shares on Nasdaq; the Company’s ability to manage growth; the Company’s ability to execute its business plan and meet its projections; potential litigation involving the Company; changes in applicable laws or regulations; general economic and market conditions impacting demand for the Company’s products and services, and in particular economic and market conditions in the resort and entertainment industry; the potential adverse effects of the ongoing global coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on capital markets, general economic conditions, unemployment and the Company’s liquidity, operations and personnel, as well as those risks and uncertainties discussed from time to time in our reports and other public filings with the SEC. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.