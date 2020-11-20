Scott Albert Partners With The SkyFarm Company On Preschool Adventure-Comedy Series

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The SkyFarm Company, a studio developing original, cross-platform entertainment properties for children, announced their partnership with Scott Albert, former writer for PAW Patrol and Top Wing among other hit childrens’ shows, as Co-Creator and Head Writer of a new 3D-animated television series for preschoolers.

“We’re excited to announce that Scott has become a core member of our team,” said Dave Martell, CEO of The SkyFarm Company. “His tremendous storytelling capability is moving us closer to turning this property into a global entertainment franchise.”

“Scott’s warmth and wild sense of humor are a perfect match for SkyFarm,” said Will Bryan, Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer. “His talent brings our characters to life in endlessly surprising and delightful ways. We can’t wait to share this project with the world.”

Albert was captivated by SkyFarm’s initial concept art. “The first time I saw the characters for this property, I knew that I had to help tell these stories,” said Albert. “Working with the whole team at The SkyFarm Company has been a dream creative experience.”

SkyFarm is building this property to span multiple platforms and interactive experiences alongside a robust and compelling toy line.

