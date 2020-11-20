Rocket Communications Wins Contract at Inaugural International Space Pitch Day

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rocket Communications (Rocket), the enterprise UX design firm focused on mission critical applications and systems, announced that it was one of just ten companies to win a contract at the first ever International Space Pitch Day event that took place on November 17th in London. Rocket was awarded a same-day contract for its 4D visualization solution for space awareness.

Rocket’s winning proposal, called SpaceACME, allows military operators to visualise system status, orbits, and predicted events in 4D. The mission-critical tool will aid personnel in decision making by creating maneuver option scenarios for satellites and other spacecraft.

“We see tremendous potential in our 4D visualization solution and are thrilled to have the opportunity to demonstrate its capability in a military environment,” said Michal-Anne Rogondino, founder & CEO of Rocket Communications. “The first International Space Pitch Day unearthed some remarkable innovation and we are grateful to be among such talented company.”

Dubbed a “Shark Tank” style opportunity, the event let start-up entrepreneurs from all over the globe pitch their innovations live (virtually) to a joint UK-US panel of high ranking military decision makers. The first-of-its-kind event grew from a UK and USA partnership called the Allied Defence Accelerator. Military organizations helping to fund and fast track innovation include Dstl, DASA, Royal Air Force, UK Strategic Command, US Air Force, US Space Force, and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

About Rocket Communications

Rocket Communications (Rocket) is a woman-owned enterprise UX design firm focused on mission critical applications and systems. Rocket develops strong and dependable UX and builds direct relationships with the Department of Defense. Rocket’s civilian personnel and reservists represent some of the best user experience talent in the business.