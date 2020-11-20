Arthur D. Little Announces Partnership with Bayestree Intelligence

NEW DELHI, India & MCKINNEY, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bayestree Intelligence is delighted to announce that global management consulting firm Arthur D. Little (ADL) will be using Sainapse®, Bayestree’s industry-beating Customer Experience (CX) transformation enabler to drive digital transformations across their clients.

Sainapse is purpose-built with Bayestree’s proprietary patent-filed AI technology that combines the best of Bayesian and deep learning methods. Sainapse understands customers’ intent behind every query and is able to deflect, resolve or escalate based on context – and with zero rules and minimal or no human intervention. In addition, Sainapse liberates CX leadership in enterprises from the pareto trap, i.e., unavoidable trade-offs. It identifies and tracks the smallest developing issues, allowing the CX leadership to plan for mitigation well before any issues can snowball.

Enterprises can think of Sainapse as intelligence inside a CRM landscape that powers up a Customer Support installation. Sainapse is cross channel and language agnostic, even understanding language combinations – much the way customers speak in multi-lingual geographies.

Avijit Biswas, Co-founder and CEO of Bayestree, said, “We are already running in multiple Fortune 1000 corporations and across most major European and Asian languages. Our customers are experiencing problem resolution and information search time down by 80%. We look forward to creating similar impact working together with ADL teams across clients.”

Barnilk Chitran Maitra, Managing Partner and CEO, ADL India & South Asia, said, “We are convinced of the potential of AI and RPA tools and are excited to pull Sainapse into ADL’s open consulting portfolio to achieve distinctive client outcomes. CX transformation using AI and RPA tools will create over USD 300 billion of annual bottom-line impact once deployed at scale.”

Arthur D Little is the world's oldest management consulting firm and one of the leading management consultancies, with a presence in 40 countries.

Bayestree Intelligence is an Enterprise AI product start-up out of McKinney, Texas and India, that’s redefining enterprise customer support across digital, voice and social channels.

For more information on Arthur D. Little click www.adlittle.com

For more information on Bayestree Intelligence click www.bayestree.com