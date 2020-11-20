Gabb Wireless Is Giving Away 2,500 Kid-Safe Phones on Nov. 23 for its Gabb Days of Giving

Gabb Wireless is giving away 2,500 smartphones, a $250,000 value, on Nov. 23 as part of its new Gabb Days of Giving. (Graphic: Business Wire)

LEHI, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gabb Wireless is giving away 2,500 smartphones, a $250,000 value, on Nov. 23 as part of its new Gabb Days of Giving. Gabb, the safest mobile phone network for kids, is on a mission to connect families and protect children from online threats. The company is giving these Gabb Z2 phones plus donating $25,000 to the SaveTheKids Foundation that was started by the late Collin Kartchner, an advocate for Gabb Wireless and founder of a nationwide effort to protect kids from the dangers of social media and too much tech too soon.

“Giving away 2,500 phones will help even more kids be safe,” said Stephen Dalby, founder and CEO of Gabb Wireless. “This has been a difficult year for many people, and we want to give back so parents and children can focus on enjoying time together and connecting with each other during this holiday season.”

The Gabb Z2 protects against screen addiction, cyberbullying, inappropriate content, online predators and more, no parental controls needed. The phone features 14 essential apps to provide freedom from distractions like social media, internet, games and app stores.

The giveaway takes place on Monday, Nov. 23 at 11 a.m. EST (8 a.m. PST) as part of the Gabb Days of Giving. Individuals can visit here to claim a free Gabb Z2 phone, which retails for $99.99. Phones are given away on a first-come-first-serve basis. Participants can choose the Gabb Plan for unlimited talk and text for $19.99 a month or the Gabb Plus Plan for $24.99 that allows MMS sharing of group and image texts. Neither plan requires a long-term contract.

Gabb Wireless is also giving $25,000 to SaveTheKids Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit started by Collin Kartchner that became a nationwide movement to help kids “rise above the negative effects of social media and screen-addiction.” Kartchner passed away unexpectedly on Oct. 20, 2020.

“We are grateful for Gabb Wireless’ support to keep Collin’s memory and mission alive to help kids survive and thrive during this time of information overload,” said Michelle Rigby, president of SaveTheKids Foundation. “We look forward to continuing our partnership with Gabb to help kids achieve their dreams through responsible use of social media.”

Friday is the first day of giving, Monday is the second, and there just might be more Gabb Days of Giving announcements in the future.

About Gabb Wireless

Headquartered in Silicon Slopes, Utah, Gabb Wireless enables parents to provide kids with the perfect first phone without worrying about uncontrolled access to the internet, inappropriate content, social media pressure, online bullying, academic distraction and cell phone addiction. To learn more about Gabb, visit: https://gabbwireless.com/our-mission/.