Ease and Assurity Partner to Improve Employee Benefits Experience

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ease, a leading HR and benefits software solution for small businesses, insurance brokers, and insurance carriers, has partnered with Assurity, to provide brokers and business owners with better access to employee benefits.

“We are pleased to partner with Ease to provide increased data connectivity that is so vital to our brokers,” said Todd Reimers, Senior Vice President, Chief Marketing and Sales Officer. “Assurity has never been more focused on our mission of helping people through difficult times, and we are committed to simplifying and streamlining the benefits process for our brokers, their clients and employees.”

With this connection, Assurity will become Ease’s latest EaseConnect partner, enabling brokers to safely and securely submit enrollment data and changes directly from Ease to Assurity. Businesses now have round-the-clock access to information and an easier, modern way of updating their benefit selections to best fit their needs.

“Ease’s new partnership with Assurity signals a continued commitment to improving the employee benefits experience,” said David Reid, CEO of Ease. “With this year’s open enrollment season in mind, brokers and their clients will benefit from the new partnership between Ease and Assurity, enabling us to better serve them as we work together in defining the next normal.”

About Assurity

As a mutual organization, Assurity was founded on the simple concept of people coming together to support each other in moments of need. We continue our mission of helping people through difficult times by providing affordable insurance protection that is easy to understand and buy. Our financial stability has stood the test of time. It shows our commitment to be there when our customers need us. Owned by our policyholders, we conduct our business to serve only their best interests. Whether paying benefits, offering service with a human touch, giving back to our community, or practicing sustainable habits that provide for our planet, we embrace our capacity to improve lives. We all share in the future we create, and Assurity believes in using our business as a force for good. Watch our video to learn more.

About Ease

Ease is an online benefits enrollment system built for insurance brokers and employers. Ease makes it simple to set up and manage benefits, onboard new hires, stay compliant, and offer employees one destination for all their human resources information. Started in 2012 in San Francisco by employee benefits veteran David Reid and web and engineering architect Courtney Guertin, Ease works with insurance brokers and small businesses to create seamless HR and benefits processes on an easy-to-use system. Ease has offices in Las Vegas, New York, Omaha and San Diego. In 2015, Ease was launched on the West Coast and is among the most widely adopted, fastest growing solutions for brokers and employers in the area, with more than 70,000 employers and over 2 million employees. For more information, head to www.ease.com.